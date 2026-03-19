‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shatters records to become most-watched movie trailer

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shatters records to become most-watched movie trailer

Tom Holland launches the official trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at sunrise on March 18, 2026, from the top of the Empire State Building. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for Columbia Pictures)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the most-watched movie trailer of all time.

The trailer for the upcoming Sony Pictures film was released on Wednesday. It obtained a historic 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, according to WaveMetrix.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer surpassed former record holder Deadpool & Wolverine‘s movie trailer within eight hours of its launch. It reached 373 million views at that time, surpassing Deadpool & Wolverine‘s previous 24-hour record of 365 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also surpassed the record set by the trailer for the video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which previously claimed the title of the biggest video launch of all time in 2025. It received 475 million views over its first 24 hours.

This new film finds Peter Parker in a completely different time in his life. It’s set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” according to an official description from Sony. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo star in the film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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The man behind Saturday Night Live is getting his own documentary. Focus Features has announced it will release Lorne, a documentary about SNL creator Lorne Michaels. Morgan Neville is set to direct the film that will release in theaters on April 17. The documentary will feature exclusive footage and interviews from some of the show’s cast members and writers, including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock and more …

Take a bite out of the trailer for Forbidden Fruits. The movie, which IFC Films and Shudder are releasing, will make its world premiere at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival. It follows a witchy femme cult that is based in the basement of a mall. Making up the star-studded cast are Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp and Emma Chamberlain …

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‘Industry’ renewed for fifth, final season at HBO
‘Industry’ renewed for fifth, final season at HBO
Myha’la stars as Harper in episode 7 of season 4 of ‘Industry.’ (Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Even more Industry is on the way.

HBO has renewed its original drama series Industry for season 5, which the network says will be its last.

The fourth season of the series finishes its eight-episode run with the season finale’s premiere on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, an hour earlier than usual, on both HBO and HBO Max.

It stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Kiernan Shipka and more.

Season 4 follows Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Abela) at the top of their game as a new fintech darling comes on to the London scene. As their romantic and professional relationships evolve over the course of the season, their friendship does, too.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay created, showrun, write, direct and executive produce Industry.

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one,” Down and Kay said in a statement. “Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

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Netflix shares ‘One Piece’ season 2 official trailer
Netflix shares ‘One Piece’ season 2 official trailer
Iñaki Godoy stars in ‘One Piece’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for One Piece season 2.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Tuesday, exactly one month before it debuts on Netflix. Additionally, the streaming service released new photos from the season and a letter from the manga’s creator, Eiichiro Oda, which he personally penned for the fans.

“It’s almost ready!! With Season 1, we faced the world’s question head-on: ‘Can One Piece really be adapted into live-action?!’ — and the answer spoke for itself,” Oda wrote. “Together with the stellar production team that delivered those brilliant results, we bring you season 2, which will head into the Grand Line, the most formidable sea in the world. In other words, all the conventions that were established in Season 1 will be shattered.”

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to its official description. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.

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