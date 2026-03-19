‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ announces full cast a year before film’s release

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ announces full cast a year before film’s release

Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 16, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The full cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has been revealed.

Ben Schwartz, who has voiced Sonic in all three of the Paramount Pictures franchise’s previous films, made the official casting announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday celebrating exactly one year until the release of the film.

Schwartz first confirmed that Jim Carrey will return as the evil Dr. Robotnik, before noting that franchise staples James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will also return as Tom and Maddie Wachowski.

“One year to go til Sonic 4. Jim is back and look who else is coming to play,” Schwartz captioned his post.

Newly announced to join the cast are Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry and Nick Offerman. The latter previously starred with Schwartz in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Also returning are Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Knuckles, Shadow and Tails. Lee Majdoub will also be back as Agent Stone.

Kristen Bell was previously announced to join the franchise as the voice of Amy Rose.

While a plot for the fourth film has yet to be unveiled, it will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the previous three films in the franchise. It is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.

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Mckenna Grace to star as Daphne in live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Netflix series
Mckenna Grace to star as Daphne in live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Netflix series
Mckenna Grace attends The 2026 WWD Style Awards presented by Women’s Wear Daily at Regent Santa Monica Beach on Jan. 9, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mckenna Grace is hitching a ride on the Mystery Machine.

The actress has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix live-action Scooby-Doo series in the role of Daphne. Grace shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.

“Oh my jeepers,” Grace captioned her post. “I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited.”

Along with a screenshot of Deadline‘s article about the casting announcement, Grace posted a photo of herself as a young child wearing a Daphne costume, presumably for Halloween. The photo finds Grace sitting in a car seat while wearing Daphne’s signature purple ensemble, a bright orange wig and flashing a peace sign to the camera.

According to the outlet, the currently untitled series will function as an origin story for the Scooby-Doo gang, showing “how the Mystery Inc. group got together and first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all.”

Deadline reports it will follow old friends Shaggy and Daphne, who get involved in a haunting mystery regarding a lost Great Dane puppy during their final summer at camp. They team up with Velma and Freddy as they set out to solve the case of the puppy that was a witness to a supernatural murder.

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Halle Berry on feeling like the film industry wanted to discard her: ‘A painful realization’
Halle Berry on feeling like the film industry wanted to discard her: ‘A painful realization’
Halle Berry stars as Sharon in ‘Crime 101.’ (Merrick Morton)

Halle Berry is a successful insurance broker who doesn’t get the respect she deserves in the new film Crime 101.

Her character, Sharon, finally has enough of the poor treatment. Late in the film she stands up for herself to her boss, telling him exactly how she feels before quitting. Berry opened up to ABC Audio about the many ways she resonated with Sharon and this particular moment in the film.

“I am a woman of a certain age down the path of life, and I have felt very much what Sharon has felt probably since I turned 40, 45,” Berry said. “I started to feel like my industry, that I love so much, was kinda lowkey kinda telling me, ‘We don’t really have a place for you. There are no parts. You’re not young. You’re not quite old enough to be grandma. So there’s no place for you.'”

The Oscar winner said that she “worked so hard to arrive to that place” of success in the industry.

“To feel that I would now be discarded was a painful realization,” Berry said.

Despite this, Berry said she made a conscious choice to not allow that to happen to her.

“There was some point in that period where I said, ‘No, screw this. I will not allow this to happen.’ And I pushed through, and I managed to not allow that to be my story,” Berry said. “I really related to Sharon deciding to stand up for herself.”

Berry feels other women who see the film will similarly relate to Sharon’s story.

“It was a moral question that she had to face, but I think in that moment she chose to do what was best for her and I really respected her for that,” Berry said. “I think women will feel seen, they’ll feel heard, and they will cheer for her.”

Crime 101 is available to watch in theaters everywhere.

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Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17
Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17
The poster for ‘Sinners.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

Sinners leads the pack of film nominees with 17, followed by One Battle After Another, which scored 14. Hamnet and Frankenstein come next with 11 nominations each.

Other movies that earned more than two nominations include Marty Supreme, which scored eight, and F1, Sentimental Value and Wicked: For Good, which all earned seven. Train Dreams came away with five nominations, while Jay Kelly and Weapons each earned four. The movie Bugonia scored three.

Over on the TV side of things, it was Adolescence that earned the most nominations with six. Nobody Wants This scored five nominations, while the following shows all earned four nominations each: All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt.

The Critics Choice Association has also added four new categories this year. They include best variety series, stunt design, casting/ensemble and sound.

“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business.”

This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. It will air live on Jan. 4 on E! and USA.

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