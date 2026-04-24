‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ live-action Netflix series gets official title, starts production

‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ live-action Netflix series gets official title, starts production

The cast of ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins.’ (Netflix)

It’s time to solve that mystery.

Netflix has announced that production has started in Atlanta, Georgia, on its upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action series. The streaming service has also revealed that the show’s official title is Scooby-Doo: Origins.

The show’s previously announced main cast includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

Netflix has also posted the first image of this live-action version of the Scooby-Doo gang in costume.

Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as a series regular, although the specific role he will play has not been unveiled.

Scooby-Doo: Origins “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

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Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Disney)

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Walt Disney Studios announced the milestone by sharing a drawing of the characters Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gary De’Snake from Zootopia 2 being embraced by characters from Pixar’s Inside Out 2, including Joy, Sadness and Anxiety. The top of the image says, “Congrats!”

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“This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible. We’re incredibly proud of our filmmakers Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino and the entire team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for creating a film that connects so deeply with audiences everywhere,” Alan Bergman, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, said. “Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life.”

Walt Disney Studios now has the top three animated film releases of all time with Zootopia 2, Inside Out 2 and Frozen 2.

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The animated sequel follows the rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, who go on a journey to discover the mystery of Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan). It was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Mariska Hargitay in ‘Every Brilliant Thing.’ (Emilio Madrid)

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The Law & Order: SVU star is set to make her Broadway debut in May. She’ll be taking over for Daniel Radcliffe in the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing beginning May 26.

“I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much,” Hargitay says in a statement. “I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity.”

She says making her Broadway debut with such a life-affirming play is an “extraordinary gift” and “the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

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