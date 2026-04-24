Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

The 2026 Oscars race heated up Thursday as nominations were announced.
The academy confirmed several expected front-runners across all 24 categories while rattling expectations by excluding others.
With a deep field of acclaimed films this year, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Kelley Carter broke down the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Perhaps the biggest surprise from the nomination ceremony was the scale of success for Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners, a project that was expected to perform well on Thursday morning. The film, which stars Michael B.Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and more, pulled in a whopping 16 total nominations on Thursday morning.
“I think it surprised us that it got even more than we thought it was going to,” Carter said.
Connelly called the slate of nominations “a dominating performance,” noting Coogler’s nominations as writer, director and producer.
“What a vindication for every risk he took to make this movie,” Connelly said. “It triumphed on every level, box office and now with Oscar nominations. An amazing morning for that movie and for Ryan Coogler, who deserves it.”
While Chloé Zhao‘s Hamnet also took in its fair share of nominations, including best picture and best actress, one notable name from the film was left off the nominations list.
“For me, Hamnet — I was really happy to hear all the nominations that it got, even though you missed out on the Paul Mescal nomination,” Carter said. “I think that he probably should have been in there. But I feel like Jessie Buckley really drove this story, and rightly so, hearing her name called.”
Connelly also reacted to Joachim Trier‘s success with the drama Sentimental Value.
“I was really impressed with the number of acting nominations that Sentimental Value got,” Connelly said. “It’s a beautifully done movie … it was overlooked by a previous award show, but it’s no doubt that for an international body like the voters for the Oscars, a lot of people loved it. I see Stellan Skarsgård as a likely winner in [the best supporting actor] category.”
Notable names left off the list of Oscar nominations this year included Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their roles in Wicked: For Good and Adam Sandler for his role in Jay Kelly opposite George Clooney, who was also left off the nominations list.
Actors Jacob Elordi, Lindo and the film F1 all scored notable nominations, as well as songwriter DianeWarren, who earned her 17th nod for best original song.
The 2026 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and this year there are many first-time nominees up for trophies. Here’s a look at some of the stars who are nominated for their first-ever Oscar at the 98th annual awards show.
Eleven of the performers nominated in the acting categories at this year’s ceremony are up for their first Oscars.
Michael B. Jordan is nominated for his first Oscar for portraying the twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners. The only other first-time nominee in the actor in a leading role category is Wagner Moura, the Brazilian actor who is nominated for his work in The Secret Agent.
Meanwhile, the actor in a supporting role category has three first-time nominees: Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein, Delroy Lindo in Sinners and Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value.
The actress in a leading role category has two first-time nominees. Renate Reinsve is up for her performance in Sentimental Value, while Rose Byrne has received a nomination for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
It’s the actress in a supporting role category that has the most first-time nominees this year. Both Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas are nominated for their performances in Sentimental Value; Wunmi Mosaku was nominated for Sinners; and Teyana Taylor received a nomination for One Battle After Another.
Additionally, two of the directors competing for best director are first-time nominees in the category: Ryan Coogler, the director of Sinners, and Josh Safdie, who helmed Marty Supreme.
The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.
A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.
Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “A brand new day starts now. I can’t wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay — exclusive in theatres July 31st.”
The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.
It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).
“Hi, my name is Peter Parker,” Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. “You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I’m not just Peter Parker: I’m Spider-Man.”
The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He’s still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, “The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.
Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they’re joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.
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