‘Bridgerton’ season 5 welcomes three new cast members

‘Bridgerton’ season 5 welcomes three new cast members

Masali Baduza, Hannah Dodd of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Cr. Zoe McConnell/Netflix © 2026)

Bridgerton fans, please welcome the newest members of the ton.

Netflix has announced three new cast members for season 5 of the Regency romance series. The Sandman’s Tega Alexander, Carnival Row’s Jacqueline Boatswain and MobLand’s Gemma Knight Jones join as recurring guest stars.

Alexander plays Christopher Anderson, the son of Lord Anderson and Mayfair’s newest Casanova. Boatswain takes on the role of Helen Stirling, the vivacious mother of Michaela Stirling, while Jones is set to play Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, Michaela’s old friend and confidante.

As previously reported, season 5 will focus on the romance between Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and the cousin of her late husband, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). It marks the first season of the series to have a queer couple at the forefront of the story.

“Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons,” the season’s official logline reads. “But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

Bridgerton season 5 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as its showrunner and executive producer, while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen also executive produce.

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Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for ‘The Wire,’ ‘Veep’ and Spike Lee films, dies at 71
Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for ‘The Wire,’ ‘Veep’ and Spike Lee films, dies at 71
Isiah Whitlock, Jr. attends the ‘Plane’ New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, FILE)

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died, his manager confirmed to ABC News.

It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Isiah Whitlock Jr. He passed away today peacefully in NYC after a brave battle with a short illness,” his manager Brian Liebman said in a statement. “Isiah was a brilliant actor and even better person. He was loved by all who had the pleasure to work with or know him.”

Liebman also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing, “If you knew him – you loved him. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

He is known for The Wire and for frequently collaborating with director Spike Lee on films like Da 5 Bloods and BlacKkKlansman.

Born on Sept. 13, 1954, in South Bend, Indiana, Whitlock got his start as an actor while attending college at Southwest Minnesota State University, where he had a football scholarship and studied theater. He joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, CA, after graduating in 1976.

In 1987, he landed a role in the TV series Cagney & Lacey, in which, according to IMDB, Whitlock played a man getting in a cab.

He went on to book a few more roles in films like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990’s Goodfellas, the TV series As the World Turns and more.

From 2002 to 2008, he starred as Senator R. Clayton “Clay” Davis in The Wire. He made the role his own when he developed a catchphrase for his character: “Sheeeeee-it.”

Following The Wire, Whitlock continued to star in several TV series, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Rubicon and Meet the Browns. He also starred in the 2011 film Cedar Rapids and the 2008 film Cadillac Records alongside Beyoncé, Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright.

In 2012, he collaborated with Lee for Red Hook Summer and also starred in the TV series Smash.

He went on to star in Veep alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus from 2013 to 2015 as George Maddox.

In 2020, he starred in the TV series Your Honor as Charlie Figaro alongside Bryan Cranston. The show lasted two seasons and wrapped in 2023.

His most recent role was as Larry Dokes in the Netflix miniseries The Residence, which he starred in with Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park and more.

In the upcoming 2026 Disney film Hoppers, Whitlock voiced the character of Bird King. The film also stars Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Kathy Najimy and Dave Franco.

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Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) in the 2010 film ‘Tangled.’ (Disney)

 At last we see the light.

Walt Disney Studios has announced the cast for its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical, Tangled.

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider.

“Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters,” the official Disney Studios Instagram account shared on Wednesday.

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature.

There is currently no word on who will take on the role of villainous Mother Gothel, who was voiced by Donna Murphy in the original film.

Croft is best known for playing Raven in the DC Universe superhero series Titans, which ran from 2018-2023. She also starred in the 2023 Netflix film True Spirit.

In addition to his work in the Zombies films, Manheim is known for the Paramount+ series School Spirits.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Other songs featured in the film included “When Will My Life Begin?”, “Mother Knows Best” and “I’ve Got a Dream.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Brigitte Bardot, French film icon, dead at 91
Brigitte Bardot, French film icon, dead at 91
Brigitte Bardot in 1963. (John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot, the French movie icon and sex symbol and animal rights activist, has died. She was 91.

The news was announced on the website of her Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, with a banner reading, “Thank you Brigitte. A lifetime and a foundation dedicated to serving animals.”

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its Founder and President, Mrs. Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her Foundation,” read a statement.

A spokesperson for the Foundation told the Associated Press that Bardot died Sunday at her home in France. No cause of death was announced.  

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, wrote on X, “Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals … Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.”

Bardot initially studied ballet, but then became a model, which led to her being cast in a number of films. Her breakthrough was 1956’s And God Created Woman, written and directed by her then-husband, Roger Vadim. Her portrayal of a hedonistic young woman made her a worldwide star, sex symbol and style icon, while the film was credited with paving the way for French filmmakers and movies to find a global audience.

Bardot became so revered in France that from 1969 to 1972, she became the model for “Marianne,” the female figure who has personified the country since the French Revolution.

Bardot went on to work with directors like Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, earning acclaim and the French Legion of Honor. She retired from acting in 1973 and devoted her life to protecting animals, establishing her Foundation in 1986. 

Later in life, Bardot became controversial for her right-wing politics and was convicted and fined multiple times by French courts for “inciting racial hatred.” 

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