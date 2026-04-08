Whitney Leavitt talks ‘Chicago,’ whether she’ll return to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Whitney Leavitt talks ‘Chicago,’ whether she’ll return to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas discuss their starring roles in ‘Chicago’ in an interview that aired April 8, 2026, on ‘Good Morning America.’ (ABC News)

What happens in the ballroom doesn’t always stay there.

After captivating audiences on Dancing with the Stars, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas are back together — only this time they are on Broadway, starring in Chicago at New York City’s Ambassador Theatre.

“If someone would have said a year ago that the two of you would be on the cover of the playbill, Chicago on Broadway, what would your reaction have been?” ABC News’ Will Ganss asked the duo in an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America.

“I probably would have been like, ‘You’re crazy. What? How?'” Leavitt said with a laugh.

“Yeah. Well, I mean, yeah. Speechless,” Ballas added.

Leavitt, who rose to fame on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is now leading Chicago to its highest-grossing week in the show’s 30-year history while playing Roxie Hart.

“She’s definitely sassy. She’s very sassy. I’d say sassy, impulsive and always just, like, learning,” Leavitt said of her character.

Asked what she and Roxie Hart have in common, Leavitt replied with a laugh, “Every single one of those things.”

Amid her success on Broadway, Leavitt said she is still deciding what her future looks like on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the hit Hulu reality TV show.

“We’re figuring it out in real-time. I don’t really know,” Leavitt said. “I feel sometimes that it’s like time to venture out. Like, this is what I’m passionate about.”

In Chicago, Ballas joins Leavitt as Billy Flynn, following in the footsteps of stars like Patrick Swayze and Usher.

The moment marks a full-circle journey that began during their time on DWTS, when they danced to the song “Cell Block Tango” from the Broadway show. 

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan’s first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year’s best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me,” Jordan said. “I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

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‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it
‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it
Stephen Graham wins best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

Adolescence star and co-creator Stephen Graham won a trophy at this year’s Golden Globes — but he also lost that same trophy not too long after the ceremony.

In a recent interview with the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast, Graham told the story of how he lost his Golden Globe in the chaos that followed his Jan. 11 win for best actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television. 

“I had to go straight from LA the day after to Madrid because I had to be on set the next day. It was weird, I had like three minutes to catch the plane,” Graham said. “It’s a next-level kind of thing. As I come off, a woman stood there with my name and she took me down the stairs, threw me in a car and drove me across the airport on the runway.”

The actor remembered being concerned that his suitcase — which had his Golden Globe inside of it — wasn’t going to make the plane.

“I went, ‘Excuse me, love? There’s no way you’re getting my suitcase on this plane if I’m in a car now,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh no, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it,’” Graham said. “And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, you don’t understand,’ and she went, ‘I promise you, I promise you.’ Anyway, it didn’t land.”

Graham said his suitcase that contained Golden Globe was left in Atlanta. He put his trophy inside the suitcase because he found it too heavy.

“I wasn’t carrying that on me,” Graham said.

Luckily, the trophy wasn’t lost for long. Graham said he has since been reunited with his Golden Globe.

”But thankfully, thankfully, it turns up the day after. Two days after,” Graham said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more
In brief: ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ renewed for two more seasons and more

Will Arnett is replacing David Harbour in the upcoming Tony Gilroy film Behemoth! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour exited the project as he was “in need of some downtime.” Arnett joins a cast that also includes Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde. While an official logline for the film has not been released, the outlet reports it is a love letter to the music of movies and the people who make it. Pascal will play a musician who returns to Los Angeles while Wilde will be his former lover …

Real Time with Bill Maher has been renewed for two more seasons. HBO has extended the late night series through 2028. The show, which is hosted by Maher, returns for season 24 on Jan. 23 and will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max …

The winter he starred in a comedy. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney is set to star in the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports the actor will lead the comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. It is being described as similar to the classic film Planes, Trains and Automobiles

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