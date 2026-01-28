Olivia Wilde’s next film, ‘The Invite,’ lands at A24

Olivia Wilde’s next film, ‘The Invite,’ lands at A24

Edward Norton, Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen attend the world premiere of ‘The Invite’ at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. (Sam Emenogu/Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Olivia Wilde‘s latest film has landed at A24.

The upcoming romantic comedy film The Invite has been acquired by the studio after its Sundance Film Festival premiere in a competitive, 72-hour bidding war.

The Invite is Wilde’s third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay’s Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.

In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, “where everything that could go wrong goes wrong,” according to its official description.

This marks one of the first major deals to come out of Sundance 2026. After its world premiere on Jan. 24, the film received a rare standing ovation.

Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd to play George Martin in Beatles films
Harry Lloyd attends the 69th BFI London Film Festival press launch at BFI Southbank on September 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

We now know who’s going to be playing The Beatles producer George Martin in director Sam Mendes‘ upcoming films about the Fab Four.

Martin’s son, producer Giles Martin, recently revealed that British actor Harry Lloyd, who played Viserys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been cast to play his dad in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Giles confirmed the news in an interview with Virgin Radio U.K.’s Ryan Turbridy.

“He’s really good,” said Giles. “He’s just very committed,” adding that all of the cast are.

George Martin, often referred to as the “fifth Beatle,” produced all but one of The Beatles’ albums, including 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which became the first rock album to win the Grammy for album of the year.

Mendes’ Beatles films are scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. The films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members’ life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert welcome first child together
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the premiere of ‘Tron: Ares’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

Hayley Erbert Hough and Derek Hough have two new names – mom and dad!

The couple announced the arrival of their baby, Everley Capri Hough, on Dec. 29, 2025, in a joint Instagram post Monday.

“Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote in a caption alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands caressing Everley’s feet.

Everley’s arrival comes after the dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge experienced a pregnancy loss and over two years after Erbert Hough, 31, underwent lifesaving brain surgery.

Erbert Hough opened up about getting an emergency craniectomy in a December Instagram post.

“I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again,” the dancer wrote in part, next to a photo of herself with her baby bump showing. “But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life.”

Hough, 40, previously opened up on Good Morning America about becoming a father.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of for so long, can’t wait,” Hough said in August 2025. “I’m excited.”

The couple has been married since Aug. 26, 2023.

In an Instagram video post marking their two-year wedding anniversary, Erbert Hough wrote, “I am beyond excited for this next chapter and to see [Hough] as a dad is going to make my heart explode into a million pieces.”

Save the date for Zendaya, Robert Pattinson’s wedding in ‘The Drama’ teaser trailer
The poster for ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya is engaged to Robert Pattinson in the official teaser trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the first teaser for the upcoming comedy film on Wednesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new teaser begins with the happy couple getting some photos taken ahead of the wedding. They appear awkward in front of the camera, and the photographer asks them their favorite things about each other in an attempt to quell nerves.

This leads in to an unsettling montage that features an alarm blaring in a dark entryway, Emma chugging brown liquor and Charlie housing a bloody nose.

A24 also released additional details about their characters in a fake engagement announcement that ran in The Boston Globe‘s print edition on Tuesday. It revealed that the fictional couple lives in Boston, where Emma is employed at a bookstore and Charlie serves as the director of the Cambridge Art Museum.

“Joyous news @bostonglobe,” A24’s social media caption about the engagement announcement read.

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026.

