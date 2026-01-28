Trump accounts, deductions for tips: What’s new for tax filing this year

A 2024 tax year 1040 form. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Tax season kicked off this week as the U.S. Internal Revenue Service began allowing filers to submit completed tax forms.

Americans can file anytime before April 15. The IRS said earlier this month that it expects more than 164 million individual tax returns to be filed by that deadline.

Refunds are typically sent within 21 days, the agency says. For paper returns, the IRS says turnaround time can last more than four weeks.

Some tax filers can avail themselves of new options associated with the “One Big Beautiful Bill” enacted last year.

“Tax season 2026 brings some of the most significant tax code changes we’ve seen in years,” Alison Flores, director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block, said in a statement.

“The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ makes some rules permanent, introduces new ones, and creates a complex mix of deductions and credits that will impact the take-home pay of nearly every American,” Flores added.

For the first time, taxpayers can enroll in so-called Trump accounts, deposits of $1,000 made by the federal government for every baby born between 2025 and 2028.

Filers can enroll through elections on IRS Form 4547 as part of their tax return. Families can contribute up to $5,000 each year, while employers can contribute up to $2,500 annually for each employee.

Seniors, meanwhile, may opt for a new $6,000 tax deduction — or $12,000 for a married couple — as part of an effort to ease the tax burden for older Americans, the IRS said.

Tipped workers can deduct up to $25,000 in “qualified tips” as part of the “No Tax on Tips” initiative. The IRS defines eligible tips as those that involve “voluntary cash or charged tips received from customers, including shared tips,” according to the agency’s website.

Taxpayers who received overtime pay last year may also deduct such income in accordance with a “No Tax on Overtime” effort. Filers may deduct up to $12,500 or $25,000 for joint filers, the IRS said.

Car-loan interest may also be deducted, though the policy does not apply to lease payments. The maximum annual deduction for car-loan interest is $10,000, the IRS said, but the option is unavailable for individuals who report $100,000 or more in gross income.

Standard deduction limits increased this year, allowing filers to shield larger sums from taxes. On its website, the IRS spells out the new deduction amounts available at different income levels.

Up to nearly three in 10 Americans waits until the last minute to file their taxes, according to a 2024 survey by IPX 1031, a tax advisory firm. That amounts to tens of millions of people.

Taxpayers can typically file an extension that lasts six months, meaning those who obtain an extension will be allowed to submit their tax forms without penalty until Oct. 15.

If a filer forgoes an extension and files late, the person risks additional fees for the tardy submission. The penalty amounts to 5% of the taxes owed for each month that the filing is late, up to a maximum of 25%.

Under such circumstances, the IRS mails a letter or notice alerting the filer of a late fee.

These states will raise the minimum wage in 2026
Union leaders and members celebrate the defeat of a measure to overturn the hotel and airport $30 per hour minimum wage at Los Angeles City Hall in downtown, Sept. 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nearly 20 U.S. states are set to raise their minimum wage in 2026, boosting pay for millions of workers spanning from Arizona to New Jersey.

A mix of Republican- and Democrat-controlled states will raise their wage floors on Jan. 1 in keeping with inflation-adjusted increases or as part of scheduled hikes that take effect at the beginning of each calendar year.

The pay increases will affect about 8.3 million workers, who will gain a combined $5 billion over the course of 2026, according to the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, or EPI.

Beginning next year, the number of workers living in a state that guarantees a $15 minimum wage will exceed the number living in a state that offers the federal wage floor of $7.25 per hour, the EPI found.

After the wave of wage hikes, Washington will become the state with the highest minimum wage, offering workers $17.13 per hour.

Workers in New York will enjoy the second-highest wage floor, as the state implements a minimum hourly wage of $17 for workers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester. Outside those areas, workers in New York will receive at least $16 per hour.

Overall, the 19 states set to raise their minimum wage on Thursday include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The nation’s highest wage floors will take effect in some of the nearly 50 cities and other localities that will impose minimum pay hikes.

Twenty-nine localities in California will see pay hikes, including a $20.25 an hour wage floor that will take effect in West Hollywood. Eight localities in Washington will increase their minimum wage, among them the country’s highest wage floor: $21.65 an hour in Tukwila.

The latest round of pay increases, however, will not affect 20 states concentrated in the South that lack a minimum wage or offer a minimum wage that does not exceed the federal minimum.

The last federal minimum wage hike took place in 2009, when Congress raised the pay floor to its current level. Since then, the federal minimum wage has lost more than 30% of its value due to inflation, EPI found.

Divided Fed set to announce decision on interest rates
The Federal Reserve logo is visible on the William McChesney Martin Jr. Building on December 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest adjustment of interest rates on Wednesday, potentially slashing borrowing costs for the third time this year in an effort to boost sluggish hiring.

Top officials at the Federal Reserve have displayed a rare degree of public disagreement over a possible interest rate cut. Inflation has picked up in recent months alongside the hiring slowdown, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

The Fed is stuck in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. To address pressure on both of its goals, the Fed primarily holds a single tool: interest rates.

If the Fed holds interest rates steady as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks a deeper slowdown of the labor market. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

“We have one tool,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., in October. “You can’t address both of those at once.”

Lately, sentiment shifted in favor of a rate cut as some influential central bankers voiced openness toward the move, futures markets showed.

The chances of a quarter-point interest rate cut stand at about 87%, surging from a level as low as 30% last month, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

The prospects appeared to move in response to a murky jobs report and public statements from two allies of Powell on the committee charged with setting rates.

Last month, a jobs report for September sent mixed signals about the labor market. Employers added far more workers than expected in September, though hiring fell short of a breakneck clip. Meanwhile the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, a low figure by historical standards but the highest recorded since October 2021.

New York Fed President John Williams, who is often in lockstep with Powell, days later voiced openness toward a rate cut, telling reporters he still saw “room for a further adjustment in the near term.”

Soon afterward, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daley took a similar position, telling reporters she sees room “for a further adjustment in the near term.” Daley, who isn’t voting on interest rates this year, is widely viewed as a supporter of Powell.

A quarter-point interest rate cut would reduce the Fed’s benchmark rate to a level between 3.5% and 3.75%.

That figure would mark a significant pullback from a peak in 2023. At the outset of the pandemic, interest rates stood at 0%.

Still, a reduction of interest rates could offer some relief for mortgage and credit card borrowers. Savers, however, stand to lose income as interest rates decline for accounts held at banks.

Peloton voluntarily recalls over 800,000 bikes for potential seat post issue
Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Exercise equipment company Peloton is voluntarily recalling approximately 833,000 exercise bikes due to a potential issue specific to the bike’s seat post, the company announced Thursday.

According to the company announcement, the recall affects “certain Original Series Bike+ models manufactured from December 2019 through July 2022 for sale in the U.S. and Canada.”

“The Original Series Bike+ seat post can break during use, posing a potential fall and injury risk to consumers,” the company stated.

Peloton said it has so far received three reports of Original Series Bike+ seat posts breaking “out of approximately 833,000 units sold in the U.S.”

“Peloton has received no reports of a seat post breaking, out of 44,800 units sold in Canada,” it added.

According to a recall announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the affected bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide, as well as online at Peloton, Dick’s, Amazon and eBay from January 2020 to April 2025. The bikes retailed for approximately $2,495, according to the agency.

The CPSC also stated that of the three broken seat post reports Peloton received, two included “reports of injuries due to a fall.”

Peloton said Thursday that impacted users should stop using the recalled bikes and contact Peloton for a replacement seat post.

The replacement seat post is a CPSC-approved solution, a Peloton spokesperson told ABC News.

Both the company and the CPSC noted the new seat posts can be self-installed.

The affected bikes bear the model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter “T,” according to Peloton. The serial number can be found “inside the front fork, behind the front fork, or behind the flywheel,” the company said.

In a statement to ABC News, the Peloton spokesperson said, “The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities. We are taking this opportunity to make replacement seat posts available to all affected Bike+ users and we encourage them to contact us to receive the redesigned seat post as soon as possible.”

Peloton previously voluntarily recalled over 2 million bikes, Bike Model PL01, in 2023, warning that the bike seat post assembly could break and cause users to fall.

