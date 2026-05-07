‘Minions & Monsters’ final trailer finds the Minions taking over Hollywood

‘Minions & Monsters’ final trailer finds the Minions taking over Hollywood

Ed, James and Henry in ‘Minions & Monsters.’ (Illumination, Universal Pictures)

The final trailer for Minions & Monsters has arrived.

Universal Pictures and Illumination have released a new trailer for the upcoming animated family film set in the Despicable Me universe.

This new film follows “the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created,” according to an official description.

The trailer starts with the minions arriving in Hollywood. A classic movie trailer voice narrates through voice-over.

“In Hollywood, the new stars of the silver screen changed the face of the motion picture industry forever. The Minions are back with a touch of mystery,” the voice says.

The film’s voice cast includes Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr.

Pierre Coffin, a director on the first three Despicable Me movies, as well as the first Minions film, helmed Minions & Monsters. Additionally, he provides the voice to all of the Minions, as he has done since their film debut back in 2010.

Minions and The Secret Life of Pets writer Brian Lynch penned the script and also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Minions & Monsters arrives in theaters on July 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break while hosting NBC’s ‘Today’ show live from Australia at Sydney Opera House in Sydney. (Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie is begging for answers in the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, saying that “someone knows something.”

“How can someone vanish without a trace?” Savannah Guthrie said in the final part of her emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, house in the early hours of Feb. 1, authorities said. Investigators have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

“Our anguish is real. We need help,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We need someone to tell the truth. I have no anger in my heart — I have hope in my heart. I have love. But this family needs peace — I don’t think we deserve anything more or less than any other person.”

“It is never too late, and when you do, the warmth of love and forgiveness that will come will be greater than can be imagined,” she said.

As she waits for answers, Savannah Guthrie said she’s leaning on her faith and is inspired by the deep faith her mother’s had through hard times, like after Savannah Guthrie’s father died when the Today host was a teenager.

“I saw her grieve, I saw her world shatter,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“And I saw her get up and I saw her believe and I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy. … I saw her faith,” she said.

“She taught me, she taught all of us,” Savannah Guthrie continued.

“I may not do it as well as her, but I will do it. I will do it for my kids. I will. I will not fall apart,” she said through tears. “I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy.”

“Faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. … And I won’t let sadness win for her,” she said through tears.

Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie on Today since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Savannah plans to return to Today on April 6.

“I’m not gonna be the same,” she said.

But she added, “I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael B. Jordan talks ‘Sinners’ recognition: ‘I don’t want it to end’
Michael B. Jordan talks ‘Sinners’ recognition: ‘I don’t want it to end’
Michael B. Jordan accepts the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ on stage during the 32nd annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan had a big weekend, with wins at the NAACP Image Awards and the Actor Awards, and he doesn’t want it to end just yet.

After winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Sinners, which also took home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, he told Extra he’s honored “to be acknowledged by our peers and other actors that we admire.”

“To get that love and that affection and be in this room has us all kind of speechless,” he said of the Sinners cast, noting he’s generally feeling “gratitude.” “It’s a special movie, special project. We’ve been through so much together as a cast and as individuals and, man, I just don’t want it to stop. I don’t want it to end. I want to continue to do this over and over and over again. So yeah, it feels good.”

While accepting his award at the Actor Awards, Michael thanked his mother for the role she played in his success. He told Extra that he wouldn’t be close to where he is now without her love and support, which made her the perfect date.

“There’s been so much in my career my mom wasn’t able to be with me in these spaces, you know,” he said. “So for her to join me on this run, it couldn’t happen any other way.”

We’ll find out if Michael will add an Oscar to his trophy slate on March 15, when the Academy Awards air on ABC

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Running Point’ season 2 official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Running Point’ season 2 official trailer and more

The official trailer for Running Point season 2 has arrived. Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver and Brenda Song star in the new season, which was written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen. Season 2 finds Hudson’s Isla Gordon as the one to watch as she leads the Los Angeles Waves and also finds time to maintain her personal life. The new season debuts on April 23 …

The House of the Spirits official trailer has arrived on the scene. It shows off the first Spanish-language adaptation of Isabel Allende’s classic novel, which premieres to Prime Video on April 29. New episodes will debut weekly before the final three drop on May 13 …

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie is headed to Paramount+. The documentary film follows the duo of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong during a road trip to a destination known as “The Joint.” The movie, directed by David Bushell, arrives to the streaming service on its premium plan on April 20 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.