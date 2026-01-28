Bessent says Americans ‘should be worried about affordability,’ but blames Biden for cost issues

Bessent says Americans ‘should be worried about affordability,’ but blames Biden for cost issues

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, speaks during the Trump Accounts Launch Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The US Treasury Department is bringing together senior administration officials, everyday Americans, and key stakeholders to highlight the upcoming launch of Trump Accounts. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the cost of many basic goods, including groceries, continues to rise, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang, he understands the hardships facing millions of people, but argued that the Biden administration is responsible for the rising costs.

“Look, Americans should be worried about affordability. The Biden administration destroyed affordability,” he told ABC News on Wednesday, contending inflation under the Biden administration was the worst in 49 years.

Bessent did not provide more details about how the previous administration was responsible for rising costs, but claimed that the Trump administration was “getting inflation under control.”

Yet prices for goods are seeing mixed results, according to Consumer Price Index data.

For example, gas prices have decreased over the last year, while coffee prices have risen by nearly 20% and ground beef prices have risen by 15.5% during the same period, CPI data showed.

When pressed on those statistics, Bessent said people need to see costs in a broader context.

“When you step on the scale, you don’t look at the composite number of how much you weigh and say, ‘Well, my arm weighs this. My head weighs this.’ So I believe that we are quickly going to meet the [Federal Reserve’s] target of 2% inflation,” he said.

Bessent on the Fed

When it came to the Fed, Bessent stressed that President Donald Trump “has great reverence” for the body and respects the central bank but added, “independence does not mean no accountability.”

“I think it’s very important for the Fed to be both independent but accountable,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced a probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, alleging he misled Congress about costs over the renovation of Federal Reserve buildings.

Powell said in a statement that the probe is part of the administration’s push to lower interest rates.

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions — or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” he said in a video message on Jan. 11.

A bipartisan group of senators and former Fed chairs slammed the Justice Department for the probe.

Bessent allegedly warned Trump that the investigation “made a mess” and could be bad for financial markets, according to a report by Axios. When asked about those alleged concerns, the treasury secretary told ABC News he has “repeatedly called for the Fed to do its own investigation.” 

Trump accounts

Bessent was slated to appear with the president on Wednesday to discuss his “Trump Accounts” plan for families.

Under Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation, starting this July, the federal government will deposit $1,000 for every baby born between 2025 and 2028. Families can contribute up to $5,000 annually. Employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year per employee. 

Michael Dell and his wife announced late last year they are donating $6.25 billion to seed savings accounts for up to 25 million American children — depositing $250 for every child age 10 and under, who lives in a zip code where the median income is below $150,000. 

Bessent told ABC News that 600,000 families have already gone online to open accounts. He said he expects states to make contributions, in addition to new contributions from companies and philanthropists. 

“So there will be government contribution. We believe that many states will make contributions,” he said.

“Employers are going to contribute, philanthropists are going to contribute, companies are going to contribute,” Bessent added.

JP Morgan and Bank of America announced Wednesday that they will match employees’ “Trump Accounts” by $1,000.

Venezuela

Bessent said “things are moving very quickly” when it comes to oil companies committing to invest in rebuilding Venezuela’s oil sector.

He didn’t provide the dollar amount that’s been committed, but said they’re seeing “great demand.”

Shortly after the U.S. removed the Venezuelan president from power on Jan. 3, Trump said that he expects at least $100 billion in investments from major companies.

But during a roundtable Trump held earlier this month with oil executives, several CEOs expressed reservations. 

-ABC News’ Taylor Dunn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Zohran Mamdani sworn in at midnight ahead of historic public inauguration as New York City mayor
Zohran Mamdani sworn in at midnight ahead of historic public inauguration as New York City mayor
Photo by Amir Hamja-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Zohran Mamdani, the state assemblyman and democratic socialist who catapulted to national attention during the 2025 race for New York City mayor, was sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Day 2026 in a ceremony that ushered in historic leadership for America’s largest city, as he becomes the city’s first Muslim mayor and first mayor of South Asian descent.

He took the oath office in during a private ceremony by New York Attorney General Letitia James, in the now-decommissioned original City Hall subway station, which is known for its ornate arches and tiled ceiling.

In a short speech after being sworn in by James, Mamdani said, “This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime.”

He also called the old station a “testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health, the legacy of our city,” as he pivoted to announcing his pick for Department of Transportation commissioner.

Mamdani was sworn in during the midnight ceremony on a centuries-old Qur’an from the New York Public Library’s collections, the library said Wednesday.

Previous New York City mayors have also been formally sworn in at midnight, and can choose what book they use for the ceremony. Outgoing incumbent Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in using a family Bible.

At his public inauguration ceremony, set for 1 p.m. ET Thursday on the steps of New York City Hall, Mamdani will be sworn in by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Brooklyn-born independent and fellow democratic socialist who has been an ideological ally.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a fellow democratic socialist who represents a swath of the Bronx, will also deliver remarks.

“I think this is an important day for New Yorkers and even for the United States. The Mamdani inaugural on Jan. 1 is going to attract a global audience,” Mitchell Moss, a professor of urban policy at New York University, told ABC News.

Moss said that having Sanders be a part of the inauguration makes a statement “that this is a national event … so I think that [Mamdani is] identifying his ideological roots and his connection to national politics.”

Laura Tamman, a political science professor at Pace University, told ABC News that “Ocasio-Cortez was, similarly to [Mamdani], really underestimated by the Democratic establishment, and has gone on to become a really important leader in the party.”

Mamdani’s transition team has also said that Cornelius Eady, a prolific poet and a National Book Award finalist, will read a new poem at Mamdani’s inauguration, and that the inauguration will include a block party open to the public.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the longtime top New York Democrat and the current Senate Minority Leader, is attending the inauguration, a spokesperson for Schumer confirmed to ABC News on Thursday. Schumer never formally endorsed Mamdani during his mayoral campaign.

Mamdani triumphed over independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa after campaigning largely on making the city more affordable, although he often faced questions over his relative lack of political experience and feasibility of his proposals. His campaign promises included a rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments, free bus fares and free childcare for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years.

During the campaign, he took stances on policing and public safety more moderate than how he had spoken about policing previously, and committed during his campaign to keeping on New York City’s current police commissioner, Jessica Tisch.

Mamdani will also face the challenge of translating his campaign promises into reality, which will include working with the state government, which controls taxes, and the city council on various city proposals.

At an event on Tuesday with reporters, Mamdani focused largely on administration appointments and the road ahead.

“I will demand excellence from my team, from myself, and also, I will ensure that we create the conditions where that excellence is possible to deliver on,” he said while responding to questions about the city’s Law Department.

Moss said that “no one expects a new mayor to do everything they promise, but they have to be making progress on their promises.”

“So Mamdani has to have some wins this year, which lay the ground for bigger wins in the future. And I think the key part is that he has identified what he wants,” Moss said.

The new mayor will also have to navigate the liberal-leaning city’s relationship with the Republican-controlled federal government. In November, Mamdani met with President Donald Trump in what was widely expected to be a contentious meeting, but ended up being very cordial.

During the meeting, Trump and Mamdani said they agreed on many things, after they had criticized each other for months during the campaign.

“I think you’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor; and the better he does, the happier I am,” Trump said at the time.

Neera Tanden, president of the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that Mamdani “has to get the rents down. He has to make sure the city runs well.”

“But I think a lot of people look at the fact that he was able to get Donald Trump to basically compliment him,” she added.

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rand Paul says seizure of oil tankers in Caribbean a ‘prelude to war’
Rand Paul says seizure of oil tankers in Caribbean a ‘prelude to war’
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) walks through the Senate subway on December 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump’s military mission off Venezuela’s coast, calling the seizures of multiple oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea “a provocation and a prelude to war.”

“I’m not for confiscating these liners. I’m not for blowing up these boats of unarmed people that are suspected of being drug dealers. I’m not for any of this,” Paul told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Paul also described the administration’s policy of handling suspected drug traffickers as “bizarre and contradictory.”

“And then why is the former president [Juan Orlando] Hernandez of Honduras, who was in jail for 45 years, why is he released?” Paul asked. “So, some narco-terrorists are really OK and other narco-terrorists we’re going to blow up. And then some of them, if they’re not designated as a terrorist, we might arrest them.”

Here are more highlights from Paul’s interview:

On Erika Kirk and Marco Rubio’s 2028 Vance endorsement
Karl: Is JD Vance the heir apparent here?

Paul: I think there needs to be representatives in the Republican Party who still believe international trade is good, who still believe in free market capitalism, who still believe in low taxes. See, it used to separate conservatives and liberals that conservatives thought it was a spending problem. We didn’t want more revenue. We wanted less spending. But now all these pro terror protectionists, they love taxes, and so they tax, tax, tax, and then they brag about all the revenue coming in. That has never been a conservative position. So I’m going to continue to try to lead a conservative free market wing of the party, and we’ll see where things lead over time.

Karl: And that’s not JD Vance.

Paul: No.

On retaliatory strikes in Syria
Paul: You know, it’s hard not to want to hit back when they kill some of our own. But I would like to go back, really, to the first Trump administration when he said he didn’t want the troops there. There’s like 900 troops, maybe a thousand, maybe 1,500. They’re not enough to fight a war. They’re not enough to be an effective strategic force. What they are is a target and a tripwire. 

So we’ve done this retaliatory strike. Now, now, Donald Trump ought to do what Donald Trump proposed in the first administration, what Ronald Reagan did after the 1983 bomb. He left. There’s no reason for us to be in Syria. We need to leave Syria and not be a trip wire to getting back involved in another war.

On the potential for a one-year extension for ACA subsidies
Paul: Look, we have health care in our country for poor people. It’s called Medicaid. All of the rest of this stuff has not worked. Obamacare has been a failure. President Obama said it would bring premiums down. Premiums gone through the roof. Every time we give more subsidies, the premiums go higher. I have a plan that says everybody in this marketplace, and it’s only about 4%, everybody in this marketplace should be able to go to Amazon or Costco or Sam’s Club and as a group, a large group — millions of people in the group — negotiate with Big Insurance to bring prices down. It’s the only proposal out there that — that has a chance of bringing prices down.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

House expected to vote to strip controversial Senate provision from funding bill
House expected to vote to strip controversial Senate provision from funding bill
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House could act as soon as Wednesday to move forward with an effort to strip controversial language in the government funding bill that allows senators to sue the government if their phones are investigated without their knowledge.

Meanwhile, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune continued to be noncommittal about what the Senate will do after the House acts.

The provision was inserted at Thune’s request, ABC News learned, into the massive government funding bill that passed Congress and was signed into law last week at Thune’s request.

The House is expected to pass a measure to repeal the provision with bipartisan support Wednesday night.

The majority leader, who has control over what legislation is voted on in the Senate, did not commit to taking any sort of action in the Senate if the House’s effort to remove the language is successful and offered a defense of the provision.

“You have an independent, coequal branch of the government whose members were, through illegal means, having their phone records acquired, spied on if you will, through a weaponized Biden Justice Department. That to me demands some accountability,” Thune said. “And so, I think everybody is focusing on the private right of action, and whatever the number, you know the number that they agreed on. I think the important thing in all of this is, where’s the accountability, and what is the consequence of bad behavior.”

The legislation that was approved as part of the funding bill gives senators the ability to sue the government retroactively for $500,000 per device accessed as part of an investigation. Eight Republican senators had their phone records subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as part of his investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and would be eligible to sue under the law. 

Many of those eight senators have told ABC News they have no intention of suing under the new rule. Some of those affected, like Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., say they would support the House effort to appeal.

“I think it’s a bad idea. I mean listen, I’m all for accountability. I mean, I had my phone tapped so I’m all for accountability, don’t get me wrong. But I think taking taxpayer money is not the right way to do it. The right way to do it is tough oversight,” Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday morning.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., another senator whose records were accessed by Smith, is digging in. 

Graham told host Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night that he intends to sue for “tens of millions of dollars” under the new rule.

“I think this was worse than Watergate, an effort to destroy President Trump, charge him with crimes that are just ridiculous, and come after people like me. I’m not going to put up with this crap any more. I’m going to sue,” Graham said.

“I am going to sue. If you don’t sue, they’ll keep doing it. Don’t run away from this Republicans, fight back,” Graham told Hannity.

Attorneys representing Smith sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley in October seeking to correct what they call “inaccurate” claims that Smith wiretapped or spied on Republican lawmakers as part of his investigation.  

ABC News asked Thune Wednesday if he believed it was appropriate for his members to be suing the government for “millions” in taxpayer dollars. 

“I don’t think there is anybody that was targeted for whom the money matters. I think it’s more the principle and making sure there’s a remedy in the future,” Thune said. 

If the House passes its repeal of the language, Thune ultimately controls whether this bill gets put on the Senate floor.

If he allows it to, it would need 60 votes to pass. It’s unclear at this time whether there would be those votes, but there are several Senate Republicans who have signaled that they would support repealing the language. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.