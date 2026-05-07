Kelly Clarkson returning for ‘The Voice’ season 30

Kelly Clarkson returning for ‘The Voice’ season 30

Kelly Clarkson on season 29 of ‘The Voice.’ (Trae Patton/NBC)

Fans of The Voice won’t get a chance to sing “Since U Been Gone” to Kelly Clarkson — because she’s coming back next season.

Kelly, Adam Levine and John Legend recently faced off in season 29’s Battle of the Champions, which Adam won. Kelly has now been announced as a returning coach for season 30. Adam has also been confirmed as returning for season 30, which will air this fall.

Kelly’s schedule should be a little easier to manage this fall, since she announced in February that the current season of her Emmy-winning chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be her last. 

Season 30 will mark Adam’s 19th on The Voice. It will be Kelly’s 11th season on the panel. Those seasons were nonconsecutive, though, because both of them have left and returned to the show over the years.

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Aubrey Plaza expecting first child with Christopher Abbott
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Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott attend ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’ Opening Night, November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actress Aubrey Plaza is going to be a mom.

The White Lotus star and Parks and Recreation alum is expecting her first child with partner and fellow actor Christopher Abbott, a representative for Plaza confirmed to People on Tuesday.

ABC News has reached out to Plaza’s representative for comment.

Plaza’s pregnancy news comes 15 months after the death of her late husband, film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, at the age of 47.

The couple were married in 2021 but had separated in the months prior to Baena’s death.

Plaza opened up about her grief last August in an appearance on former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler’s podcast, saying it was “a daily struggle.”

“I feel really grateful to be moving through the world,” she added at the time.

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‘The White Lotus’ season 4 starts production, story will focus on Cannes Film Festival
‘The White Lotus’ season 4 starts production, story will focus on Cannes Film Festival
A behind-the-scenes photo as production starts on ‘The White Lotus’ season 4. (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Cameras have started rolling on season 4 of The White Lotus.

The Emmy-winning HBO series has started production on the French Riviera. This fourth season is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will also take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d’Azur.

HBO has also confirmed that this new season’s plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week.

The star-studded season 4 cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Pink (Credit: Kurt Iswarienko)

Pink’s transformation into the ultimate Broadway mom is complete: She’s hosting the Tony Awards in June.

Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart Sage, has set her sights on being a Broadway star, so Pink has moved the family to New York City to help her pursue her dream. Pink has also taken Willow to multiple shows, complete with cast meet-and-greets, and sent the teen out to interview Broadway stars when she guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

But the Tony Awards is some next-level stuff. Pink says in a statement, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.”

“But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself fulfilling her Tony Awards host requirement to be “on Broadway” by stepping one foot onto the stage during a performance of The Great Gatsby.

“Special thanks to the team at @bwaygatsby for letting me share the stage, even just for a moment,” she wrote.

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7.

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