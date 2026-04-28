Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson share a bloody kiss in ‘Verity’ teaser trailer

Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson share a bloody kiss in ‘Verity’ teaser trailer

Anne Hathaway stars as Verity Crawford and Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford in ‘Verity.’ (Alisha Wetherill)

The official teaser trailer for Verity is here.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller.

Anne Hathaway stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the movie, which finds Hathaway also producing and Johnson executive producing.

The film follows author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), and Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), “a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity,” according to its official synopsis. “After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity’s chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.”

This new teaser starts with Johnson’s Lowen wearing a white silk robe as she crawls on top of Hartnett’s Jeremy and kisses him. When Lowen pulls away from the kiss, she finds that Jeremy is nowhere to be seen, and she’s sitting on the lap of Hathaway’s Verity. The latter grabs Lowen and forcibly kisses her again, and this time, when they pull apart, Lowen has a bloody lip and Verity gives her a toothy, bloody smile in return.

“Even with my generous warning, you’re going to continue to ingest my words,” Verity says in a voice-over. “But know one thing. There is no light where we’re going. Darkness ahead.”

Michael Showalter directed the film from a screenplay by Nick Antosca, which was produced by Hoover.

Verity arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

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Season 5 (also billed as Part 7) of The Upshaws premieres on Netflix Wednesday, giving fans one final set of stories from the titular family. Dewayne Perkins, who plays their neighbor Hector, a recurring character on the series, spoke to ABC Audio about the show coming to an end.

“It’s sad because I really enjoyed it, but it’s been a beautiful journey. A lot of shows don’t last for that long, especially now in the way that the industry is functioning. So to get five seasons I think is a great feat. And I grew up watching multi-cams, I feel like multi-cams are a big reason why I am doing what I’m doing.

Dewayne also expressed pride in being part of a show that made space for gay stories. 

“To be a part of that feels historic,” he says. “To be able to present gay stories in a Black sitcom … is really cool and something that I’m very proud to be a part of.”

He added that he’s thankful to have worked alongside some industry veterans. “Being able to work with legends like Wanda [Sykes], Mike [Epps], like Kim [Fields], it’s just, it was pretty fantastic,” he says. “So I’m just grateful to have been a part it.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Testaments’ explores new coming-of-age story in Gilead with Chase Infiniti and more
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Lucy Halliday and Chase Infiniti in ‘The Testaments.’ (Steve Wilkie/Disney)

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The Testaments, a new Hulu series based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, focuses on a group of teens who have grown up in the fictional dystopian society of Gilead as they navigate Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives.

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Joining Dowd in the new series are Chase Infiniti as Agnes (previously known as Hannah in The Handmaid’s Tale), Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mattea Conforti as Becka and Brad Alexander as Garth.

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“I feel very grateful that I get to work with another ensemble, let alone a group of girls who are around my age,” she told Good Morning America at the premiere of The Testaments in Los Angeles on March 31. “I felt so grateful to have been a part of that, because we poured so much love into each other — we poured so much love into the story.”

Elisabeth Moss, who starred as June Osborne in all five seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale before the series wrapped last year, also appears in the new show.

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The first three episodes of The Testaments are available to stream now on Hulu. New episodes will arrive every Wednesday through May 27.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gerard Butler talks ‘Greenland’ sequel migrating to theaters
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Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis in ‘Greenland 2: Migration.’ (Lionsgate)

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“It felt like a challenging and interesting idea to say, ‘What does this world look like now? And what are the challenges? What are the practical challenges? How is everybody feeling? How are they living?’” Butler said.

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Butler said the Greenland movies fit into the classic “disaster movie” genre, mixing high-octane spectacle with human stakes.

“I love disaster movies,” Butler said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.