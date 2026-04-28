‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ ﻿sets release

‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ ﻿sets release

Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Sussman, John Ross Bowie and Brian Posehn in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.’ (Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

Are you ready for the next The Big Bang Theory spinoff?

HBO Max has announced that the series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be available to stream in July.

The new series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon,” according to its official logline. “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Additionally, HBO has announced that the series’ original theme music will be created by Emmy and Grammy winner Danny Elfman.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is created, written and executive produced by Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not the first Big Bang Theory spinoff. Young Sheldon, which followed the origins of the original show’s protagonist, Sheldon Cooper, aired on CBS from 2017 to 2024. A spinoff of Young Sheldon, titled Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, currently airs on CBS. It premiered in October 2024 and is now in the middle of its second season.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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“I just want to say that in 1975 the Oscar nominees for best picture were Dog Day Afternoon, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Jaws, Nashville and Barry Lyndon,” said the film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson. “There is no best among them, there is just what that mood might be that day.”

“But we’re happy to be part of this, a wonderful, wonderful journey with our fellow nominees, our fellow filmmakers, our fellow filmmakers that even weren’t recognized by the academy,” he added. “So many great films this year.”

Anderson also thanked his cast, noting he “blew it” when he forgot to thank them when he won best director earlier in the evening. He specifically called out actress Chase Infiniti, saying, “You are the heart of this movie.”

One Battle After Another took home six awards. In addition to best picture, it won director, adapted screenplay, film editing, achievement in casting and supporting actor for Sean Penn.

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Keke Palmer says playing new mom in ‘The ‘Burbs’ ‘was kind of cathartic’
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Keke notes she and Jack, who became a father in 2023, recognized their own experiences in their characters’ storylines.

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“I think that’s something that also excited me because there are a lot of stuff we’re covering in the show,” she says.

The ‘Burbs is now streaming on Peacock.

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