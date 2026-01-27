Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ sets sales record, tickets now changing hands online

Tickets for Charli XCX‘s new film The Moment are apparently a hotter commodity than tickets to her Sweat tour.
The movie, which screens in New York and LA on Jan. 30, has become studio A24’s fastest-selling film in a limited release, with over 50 screenings selling out nationwide, according to the studio.
In addition, a screening that includes a Q&A with Charli and director Aidan Zamiri —which will be livestreamed across Alamo Drafthouse venues — has nearly sold out. In fact, much like concert tickets, tickets for that special screening are now changing hands online in resale marketplaces such as Reddit.
The Moment, which arrives in theaters nationwide on Feb. 6, is a fictionalized version of Charli’s experiences during “Brat summer,” when her Brat album took over the pop culture narrative. In addition to Charli, it features Rosanna Arquette, Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott.
The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year’s newest category: casting.
The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here’s a list of the nominees:
Best picture Bugonia F1 Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners Train Dreams
Best director Chloé Zhao, Hamnet Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best actor Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best actress Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best supporting actress Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Delroy Lindo, Sinners Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best original score Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat Hamnet, Max Richter One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
Best live action short film Butcher’s Stain Jane Austen’s Period Drama A Friend of Dorothy The Singers Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best adapted screenplay Bugonia, Will Tracy Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original screenplay Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best animated short film Butterfly Forevergreen The Girl Who Cried Pearls Retirement Plan The Three Sisters
Best animated feature film Arco Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2
Best casting Hamnet, Nina Gold Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues Sinners, Francine Maisler
Best original song “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters “I Lied to You” from Sinners “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi! “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best documentary feature film The Alabama Solution Come See Me in the Good Light Cutting Through Rocks Mr. Nobody Against Putin The Perfect Neighbor
Best documentary short film All Empty Rooms Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud Children No More: Were and Are Gone The Devil is Busy Perfectly a Strangeness
Best international feature film Brazil, The Secret Agent France, It Was Just an Accident Norway, Sentimental Value Spain, Sirât Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best film editing F1, Stephen Mirrione Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Sinners, Michael P. Shawver
Best sound F1 Frankenstein One Battle After Another Sinners Sirāt
Best visual effects Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 Jurassic World Rebirth The Lost Bus Sinners
Best cinematography Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners Train Dreams
Best makeup and hairstyling Frankenstein Kokuho Sinners The Smashing Machine The Ugly Stepsister
Best costume design Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash Kate Hawley, Frankenstein Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Best production design Frankenstein Hamnet Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners
Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.
The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which ColeEscola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.
“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.
After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.
“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.
The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.
“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”
Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.
The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.
Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.
“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”
The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.
“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.
“Right!” she responds.
Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.
Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, SamuelArnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.
Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.