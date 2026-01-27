Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ sets sales record, tickets now changing hands online

(L-R) Charli xcx, Trew Mullen in ‘The Moment’ (Courtesy of A24)

Tickets for Charli XCX‘s new film The Moment are apparently a hotter commodity than tickets to her Sweat tour.

The movie, which screens in New York and LA on Jan. 30, has become studio A24’s fastest-selling film in a limited release, with over 50 screenings selling out nationwide, according to the studio.

In addition, a screening that includes a Q&A with Charli and director Aidan Zamiri  which will be livestreamed across Alamo Drafthouse venues — has nearly sold out. In fact, much like concert tickets, tickets for that special screening are now changing hands online in resale marketplaces such as Reddit.

The Moment, which arrives in theaters nationwide on Feb. 6, is a fictionalized version of Charli’s experiences during “Brat summer,” when her Brat album took over the pop culture narrative. In addition to Charli, it features Rosanna Arquette, Kylie JennerAlexander Skarsgård, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott.

Oscars 2026: The nominees
The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Nomination day has arrived for the 2026 Oscars.

The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year’s newest category: casting.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a list of the nominees:

Best picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor 
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best original score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film
Butcher’s Stain
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
A Friend of Dorothy
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best animated feature film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best casting
Hamnet, Nina Gold
Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
Sinners, Francine Maisler

Best original song
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best documentary feature film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best international feature film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best film editing 
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge
Sinners, Michael P. Shawver

Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best costume design
Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini star in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Netflix)

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

“Right!” she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

