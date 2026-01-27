Tyra Banks says ‘I knew I went too far’ in trailer for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ docuseries

Tyra Banks says ‘I knew I went too far’ in trailer for ‘America’s Next Top Model’ docuseries

Promo art for new Netflix series, ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.’ (Netflix)

Tyra Banks is pulling back the curtain on America’s Next Top Model.

Netflix released a trailer on Monday for a new docuseries called Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which features exclusive interviews with Banks, Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and more about the hit reality competition series.

The trailer features some of the show’s most controversial moments, including a photo shoot where models had to switch ethnicities. There’s also a clip where Banks says, “I knew I went too far.”

Another clip shows Manuel saying, “We were showing the behind-the-scenes of what the fashion world was.”

He adds, “I realized Tyra could do anything for the success of her show.”

More clips from the trailer include interviews with some of the former models: Whitney Thompson (cycle 10, 2008), Dani Evans (cycle 6, 2006) and Giselle Samson (cycle 1, 2003). America’s Next Top Model ran for 24 seasons from 2003 to 2018.

The docuseries, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, “features unprecedented access to former contestants, judges and producers.”

Furthermore, the docuseries will explore “the chaos in front and behind the camera.”

Each week, contestants on America’s Next Top Model would be judged on their appearance, participation in challenges and that week’s photo shoot. One contestant would be eliminated each week.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model will be available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 16. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more

A star-studded cast has come together for the upcoming film My Darling California. Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Don Cheadle and Charles Melton are set to star in the darkly comedic crime thriller from writer-director Elijah Bynum. The film follows how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his wife, a country music idol, two crooks and an ex-con …

The trailer for The Testament of Ann Lee has arrived. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular devotional sect founder in the historical drama film from director Mona Fastvold. She co-wrote the script with her husband, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson and Christopher Abbott star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25 …

It looks like Sarah Paulson is about to team with Ryan Murphy once again. Variety reports the actress is in talks to star as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in season 4 of the anthology series Monster. Season 4 will follow Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her dad and stepmother …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ ﻿season 2 trailer sets sail for Sea of Monsters
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ ﻿season 2 trailer sets sail for Sea of Monsters
Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

The official trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is here.

Disney+ released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the series based on Rick Riordan‘s beloved bestselling books on Thursday.

This season follows the events of the series’ second book in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters. It promises to have higher stakes, even more action and thrilling new monsters.

“After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece,” according to its official synopsis. “With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.”

Walker Scobell once again stars as the titular son of Poseidon. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri also star as Annabeth Chase and Grover.

Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer make up the rest of the main cast, while a star-studded cast of recurring and guest stars includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.

“You guys get nightmares, right?” Scobell’s Percy asks in the trailer. “I usually get ones that tell me the future. Or, try to kill me.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres with two episodes on Dec. 10. New episodes will debut every Wednesday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked’ co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey seemingly confirm ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival
‘Wicked’ co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey seemingly confirm ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ revival
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

It looks like Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will be “Finishing the Hat” together in London. The two have seemingly confirmed that they’ll be co-starring in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park with George.

Both of them shared an Instagram post that shows them in the Art Institute of Chicago, sitting in front of the Georges Seurat painting that inspired the musical: A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.  It’s captioned, “All it has to be is good,” which is a lyric from the title song of the musical. No other details were announced.

The main characters in the musical, George and Dot, were originally played by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the 1984 Broadway production of the show.

In December, Deadline reported that the musical would be staged at London’s Barbican Theatre in 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.