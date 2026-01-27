In brief: ‘The Testaments’ gets release date and more

In brief: ‘The Testaments’ gets release date and more

We now know when The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series The Testaments will premiere. Hulu has announced that the new series, which is based on Margaret Atwood‘s eponymous novel, premieres its first three episodes on April 8. This dramatic coming-of-age story follows young teens living in Gilead who attend a preparatory school for future wives, where obedience is brutally instilled. Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li and Rowan Blanchard star in the upcoming series, which is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss

The upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples has a release date. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere. Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple, while Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts and Alessandro Nivola co-star …

The ceremony date for Broadway’s biggest night has been announced. The 79th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 6. CBS will broadcast the awards show live from Radio City Hall. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on May 5 …

 

Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in Critics Choice Awards speech: ‘I love you’
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Timothée Chalamet thanked his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, after he won the 2026 Critics Choice award for best actor.

Chalamet accepted the trophy for his performance in the film Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday. He first thanked the actors nominated alongside him, his team, and the film’s director, Josh Safdie, before he spotlighted Jenner in his acceptance speech.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” Chalamet said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The camera then cut to Jenner, who looked up at Chalamet from her seat and mouthed, “I love you,” back to him.

The couple made headlines at the Marty Supreme premiere on Dec. 8, 2025, when they dressed in matching orange outfits. Chalamet wore an orange leather suit with boots in the same color while Jenner was donned in an orange floor-length dress with matching nails.

Coincidentally, Hacks stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs spoofed the couple’s orange outfits by wearing identical looks to the Critics Choice Awards.

“We’ve been shooting season five of Hacks and haven’t had a lot of time to shop or pull, so we just borrowed from friends,” Downs told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.

“My really close friend — I’m not going to name any names — but she let me borrow this dress. Fits like a glove,” Stalter joked to the outlet. Downs agreed, adding, “It did fit really well. That was the nice thing, when you have friends who are the same size, it makes life easier.”

Chalamet was nominated against a slate of A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan. Also nominated were Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton and Wagner Moura.

Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it’s a “comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays.” While the story follows Center’s 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title. 

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

In brief: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 new photos and more

Helena Bonham Carter could be checking in at The White Lotus. Deadline reports that the actress is in early talks for a starring role in season 4 of the drama series from Mike White. This new season will be set in France. Casey Boys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, confirmed in November that casting had begun for the next season of the popular series …

HBO Max has released a brand-new trailer teasing its upcoming 2026 programming. The video shows off first looks at Euphoria season 3, House of the Dragon season 3 and The Pitt season 2, among many others. A24 also released new images from season 3 of Euphoria to Instagram. They include photos of Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney in character. “Euphoria Season 3. April 2026 on @hbomax,” A24’s caption reads …

Two big names from the Taylor Sheridan universe are teaming up for a new film. Deadline reports that Hassie Harrison is set to act with Brandon Sklenar is the upcoming Western thriller The Rescue for Paramount. The movie will be directed by Potsy Ponciroli from a script by John Fusco

