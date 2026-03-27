Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Fox McCloud, as voiced by Glen Powell, on the poster for ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Universal Pictures)

Glen Powell has officially joined The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The actor has been revealed as the voice of Fox McCloud in the upcoming sequel film to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Powell made the announcement in a post he shared to Instagram on Friday.

“Born to Barrel Roll,” Powell captioned his announcement video, alongside a star emoji and a fox emoji.

In the video, Powell jumps around a movie theater as if he was inside of a video game. The theater is adorned with many different posters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which he bounces around to the tune of “Ground Theme,” colloquially known as The Super Mario Bros. theme song.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film returned to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, Jack Black voices Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek.

As for the voice cast for the film’s new characters: Brie Larson voices Princess Rosalina, Benny Safdie portrays Bowser Jr., Donald Glover voices Yoshi, Luis Guzman plays Wart and Issa Rae voices the Honey Queen.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 1.

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Meet the men competing for Taylor Frankie Paul’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’
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Taylor Frankie Paul stars as the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened the book of more men.

ABC has announced the 22 contestants who will compete for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Among the men competing are a cowboy, an ocean lifeguard, a former pro baseball player and a physical therapist.

“I’m not a by the book kind of girl, but I’m ready to start my next more-men chapter,” Paul said in a promo for the upcoming season released on Sunday. “This journey is a page turner.”

The Bachelorette premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A special preview of the upcoming season, called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.

Here’s a look at the 22 men Paul will meet on her journey to find love:

Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah
Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California
Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, South Dakota
Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tennessee 
Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, California
Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee 
Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, California 
Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, California
Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, New York
Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah
Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Florida
Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah
Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, New York
Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, New York
Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Indiana
Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, California
Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, New Jersey
Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, South Carolina
Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas
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Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Georgia
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Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Roger Allers, ‘The Lion King’ co-director, dies at 76
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Roger Allers attends “The Inventor” U.S. Premiere at Hollywood Post 43 – American Legion on September 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Amy Graves/WireImage for Blue Fox Entertainment)

Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, has died at age 76.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger remembered Allers in a social media post on Sunday.

“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Iger shared in a statement posted to Instagram.

“He understood the power of great storytelling – how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney,” Iger’s statement continued, finishing, “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Beyond 1994’s The Lion King, Allers worked on several Disney classics, Tron, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more.

Allers’ Disney colleague Dave Bossert shared news of Allers’ death on Facebook along with a photo of him and Allers.

“Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” wrote Bossert in part. “He began at Disney doing pre-production concepts for Tron. He then became a story artist on Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid and other films, eventually becoming head of story on Beauty and the Beast.”

“He was, without question, one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside,” wrote Bossert, who added that even after The Lion King‘s monumental success, “it never went to his head.”

The Lion King, made in 1994, which Allers co-directed with Rob Minkoff, is one of the most popular movies of all time, spawning $988,389,726 in worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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