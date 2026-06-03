Comedian Marcello Hernández to host 2026 ESPY Awards

Comedian Marcello Hernández to host 2026 ESPY Awards

Marcello Hernandez attends the 2025 Night of Too Many Stars at Beacon Theatre on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The 2026 ESPY Awards are almost here and this year, the annual awards ceremony honoring the best in sports will feature a new host.

Comedian Marcello Hernández will present the star-studded evening, which is returning to New York City this year. Hernández is taking over duties from comedian Shane Gillis, who hosted last year from Los Angeles.

“It is an honor, and frankly feels crazy to be hosting the ESPYS this year in New York,” Hernández said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m sure the energy is going to be great.”

Hernández is described by ESPN as an “avid sports fan” who played soccer at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio.

The ESPYS, which first began at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 1993, will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

The 2026 ESPYS will air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on the ESPN app. The awards ceremony will also be available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand on July 16.

Craig Lazarus, executive producer of the ESPYS, called Hernández a “natural fit” to serve as this year’s ESPYS host.

“Marcello is one of the most electric, young comedians today. His genuine enthusiasm for sports and his ties to New York City make him a natural fit to host this year’s ESPYS,” Lazarus said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with him to celebrate the best moments in sports and look forward to the fresh take he’ll bring to the show.”

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The character was played by Emily Blunt in the 2006 film of the same name, the predecessor to the forthcoming sequel, which also stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Leslie Fremar, an assistant at Vogue in the 1990s, appeared on a recent episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. She shared with host Chloe Malle — Vogue‘s current head of editorial content — how she learned of the character and Weisberger’s 2004 book.

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A sequel, called The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to be released in theaters on May 1.

Fremar said after she learned about the book and what Weisberger had written, she felt “betrayed,” but never spoke to Weisberger again after their time as co-workers ended.

“There’s nothing to be said,” Fremar added of what she might say if the two ever meet again.

ABC News has reached out to Weisberger through her publisher, Random House, for comment.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen to Anne Hathaway sing ‘Mother Mary’ song she co-wrote with Charli XCX
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A24, the studio releasing the film, also dropped a 30-second trailer for the movie’s soundtrack, which uses “Burial” as background music and shows Hathaway performing as the title character, who’s a pop star. The movie and the soundtrack arrive April 17.

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Netflix’s ‘Kennedy’ series shares first look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr.
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