Netflix’s ‘Kennedy’ series shares first look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr.

Netflix’s ‘Kennedy’ series shares first look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr.

Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr. in a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of ‘Kennedy.’ (Netflix)

The first look at the upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring series Kennedy has arrived.

Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Fassbender in costume as Joe Kennedy Sr. The photo comes as the streaming service announced that production on the show has started in London.

Kennedy will be an eight-episode drama series based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

The previously announced series regulars include Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

Additionally, 13 other actors have been newly announced to join the recurring cast of the series. They are Georgina Bitmead as Eunice Kennedy, Miley Locke as younger Kick Kennedy, Tipper Seifert-Cleveland as younger Rosemary Kennedy, Hera Hilmar as Inga Arvad, Wyatt Russell as Charles Lindbergh, Patrick Fischler as Arthur Krock, Caitlin FitzGerald as Clare Boothe Luce, Louis Landau as Billy Cavendish, Robin Soans as Neville Chamberlain, Denis O’Hare as Raymond Furness, Albert Welling as Winston Churchill, Toby Huss as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eddie Marsan as J. Edgar Hoover.

Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

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Idris Elba, director Jim Field Smith explain why ‘Hijack’ season 2 goes underground
Idris Elba, director Jim Field Smith explain why ‘Hijack’ season 2 goes underground
Idris Elba in ‘Hijack’ season 2 (Courtesy of Apple)

Idris Elba returns as professional negotiator Sam Nelson in Hijack season 2, premiering Wednesday on Apple TV. After preventing Flight KA29 from crashing and guiding it to a safe landing in London, Sam once again finds himself in a hostage situation — this time in Berlin on a crowded subway train.

Speaking at a press conference, director Jim Field Smith said the shift from a plane to a train was his way of starting fresh without repeating what happened in the first season.

“We wanted to explore the character through an even more challenging lens,” Field Smith said. “So we immediately started thinking of what can we do to Sam, where can we put Sam that will push him even further.”

The new setting, he said, thrusts Sam into a “physical and moral maze underground” where he’s forced to “make pretty tough decisions at every turn.”

Elba said season 2 answers questions that lingered after the plane landed in season 1. “Who, why, what, when — and what happened to Sam after?” he said, adding those questions “became part of the development of what our character could possibly go through next.”

As for why Berlin was the chosen for season 2, Field Smith listed several reasons, including his deep affection for the city, its history of resilience and secrets, and the years he lived there. He also highlighted Germany’s approach to security, along with the abandoned and “ghost” subway stations in the city, which he said “opened up a whole world of possibility.”

Most importantly, Field Smith wanted Sam somewhere where he “could physically and emotionally get lost.”

“I wanted Sam to be out of his depth and to not speak the language, not have any friends around him, not be able to contact anyone,” he said. “Dramatically, it just puts him in a much more compromised position.” 

Asked for Elba’s reason for the location choice, he joked, “The subway cars are yellow.” 

 

 

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Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break while hosting NBC’s ‘Today’ show live from Australia at Sydney Opera House in Sydney. (Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie is begging for answers in the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, saying that “someone knows something.”

“How can someone vanish without a trace?” Savannah Guthrie said in the final part of her emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, house in the early hours of Feb. 1, authorities said. Investigators have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

“Our anguish is real. We need help,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We need someone to tell the truth. I have no anger in my heart — I have hope in my heart. I have love. But this family needs peace — I don’t think we deserve anything more or less than any other person.”

“It is never too late, and when you do, the warmth of love and forgiveness that will come will be greater than can be imagined,” she said.

As she waits for answers, Savannah Guthrie said she’s leaning on her faith and is inspired by the deep faith her mother’s had through hard times, like after Savannah Guthrie’s father died when the Today host was a teenager.

“I saw her grieve, I saw her world shatter,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“And I saw her get up and I saw her believe and I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy. … I saw her faith,” she said.

“She taught me, she taught all of us,” Savannah Guthrie continued.

“I may not do it as well as her, but I will do it. I will do it for my kids. I will. I will not fall apart,” she said through tears. “I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy.”

“Faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. … And I won’t let sadness win for her,” she said through tears.

Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie on Today since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Savannah plans to return to Today on April 6.

“I’m not gonna be the same,” she said.

But she added, “I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

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In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 trailer, ‘Tell Me Lies’ podcast, and more
In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 trailer, ‘Tell Me Lies’ podcast, and more

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for season 3 of Shrinking, featuring the first look at guest star Michael J. Fox‘s return to acting. The Emmy-nominated show, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, returns Jan. 28 with a one-hour season premiere, followed by one new episode weekly until April 8 …

Tell Me Lies is getting a companion podcast. Hulu has announced Tell Me Lies’ Official Podcast will premiere Jan. 6 with a season 1 and 2 recap episode. The nine-episode podcast will be hosted by Stassi Schroeder and feature guests including series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me Lies season 3 debuts its first two episodes Jan. 13 …

Wicked: For Good is officially available to watch at home. The film hit digital platforms for rent or purchase Tuesday and will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K on Jan. 20 …

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