Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and more to compete on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’

Ken Jennings hosts season 3 of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ (Disney/Christopher Willard)

An all-star group of some of the smartest celebrities is coming to compete in Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars.

Ken Jennings is set to host the quiz show featuring Hollywood’s finest, who will compete for $1 million for a charity of their choice. It will premiere on ABC March 13 and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The lineup of celebrities includes all three of the prior Celebrity Jeopardy! champions, including season 1 winner Ike Barinholtz, season 2 winner Lisa Ann Walter and season 3 winner W. Kamau Bell. They will all attempt to defend their titles against 18 other celebrities, although the three champions will be seeded directly into the tournament’s semifinals.

The other celebrities competing are Margaret Cho, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Nolan, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, Tim Simons, Mira Sorvino, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber and Roy Wood Jr.

There will be 10 hourlong episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, which include six quarterfinal episodes, three semifinal episodes and one finale.

Related Posts

Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office
Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

After five weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ashs reign at the box office has finally been extinguished: Chris Pratt‘s new sci-fi film Mercy has replaced James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel at #1.

The movie, about a political detective being tried by an AI judge for the murder of his wife, took in $11.1 million, according to Box Office MojoAvatar: Fire and Ash fell to #2 with a weekend take of $7 million, while Disney’s Zootopia 2, the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, remains at #3 with $5.7 million.

The only new movie to make the top 10 was Return to Silent Hill, in at #7 with a $3.3 million gross.

Variety notes that overall, it was the lowest-earning weekend of the year at the box office, due to the winter storms sweeping through the U.S. that forced multiple theaters to close.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mercy — $11,1 million
2.﻿ Avatar: Fire and Ash﻿ — $7 million
3. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿ — $5.7 million
4.﻿ The Housemaid﻿ — $4.2 million
5.﻿ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $3.6 million
6.﻿ Marty Supreme﻿ — $3.5 million
7.﻿ Return to Silent Hill﻿ — $3.3 million
8. ﻿Hamnet — $2 million
9. ﻿The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring﻿ — $2 million
10. Primate﻿ — $1.6 million

Jason Segel on his ‘soulmate’ connection with Cobie Smulders in ‘Shrinking’
Cobie Smulders and Jason Segel in ‘Shrinking’ season 3. (Apple TV)

Jason Segel worked with Cobie Smulders for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. Now, the pair star together in season 3 of the Apple TV comedy Shrinking. Smulders made her season 3 debut in Wednesday’s episode, where her character, Sofi, shared flirtatious banter with Segel’s Jimmy.

Segel spoke to ABC Audio about how working with Smulders on Shrinking is both the same and different to working with her on How I Met Your Mother, ﻿where they played friends Marshall and Robin.

“The way it is the same is that Cobie Smulders is like the nicest human being on Earth. And not just cause she’s Canadian. She is just like to the core, a wonderful human being,” Segel said. “We didn’t have much overlap on How I Met Your Mother despite working together for almost a decade because our storylines were always — Marshall was usually paired with Lily.”

Segel said that what’s special about doing Shrinking with Smulders now is that they have shared history.

“We’ve known each other for 20 years, 25 years, maybe something like that. Both been through a bunch of life stuff and the twisty-turny road that being in this business is about … and we’ve stayed in touch that whole time,” Segel said.

This, Segel said, helps the audience feel that Jimmy and Sofi have a real connection.

“I think when these two characters look at each other, it seems like they’ve known each other forever. Even though story-wise, they’ve only known each for a little bit,” Segel said. “It reads like soulmate because of that. That’s sort of like what a soulmate is supposed to feel like. Like, you’ve only just met, but you’ve known other forever. So I think that that was the magic trick of the casting.” 

New episodes of Shrinking release every Wednesday on Apple TV.

See Billie Eilish laugh, cry, chill in a ‘puppy room’ in trailer for 3D ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ concert film
James Cameron and Billie Eilish on the set of ‘BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D)’ (Henry Hwu)

A new trailer has been released for BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), the singer’s upcoming immersive movie collaboration with Titanic director James Cameron.

In the non-3D trailer, which is mostly set to Billie’s song “The Greatest,” we see her behind-the-scenes and onstage during her recently completed tour, and working with Cameron, who says, “No one’s shot a concert film on this scale before.” 

He adds, “We’re using tech that’s never been used before,” to which Billie replies, “Can’t wait!”

The words “She changed music. He changed movies. Together, they’ll reinvent the concert experience.” flash onscreen as we see more scenes of Billie on and offstage. She cries at a sweet note her brother FINNEAS sends her, grins as he joins her onstage, and laughs backstage at how tired she is.

In the last scene, Billie is seen petting various dogs and explaining, “Tour is so brutal, I like to have a puppy room to go chill in.” “I’ll be doing this on my next movie for sure,” jokes Cameron.

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) arrives in theaters March 20. You can sign up now for early access to tickets, or purchase a “friends and family” gift card at Billie’s webstore that you can use to buy the tickets — it’ll arrive in time for the holidays.

