In brief: ‘Hamnet’ gets Peacock streaming date and more

Ashley Tisdale French has found her next role. Deadline reports the actress is set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series for CBS called You’re Only Young Twice. The show centers on a pair who got pregnant and married while in high school, who then plan to get divorced and start their lives over again when their child goes to college and they both turn 35. The nearly divorced empty-nester couple tackle dating, co-parenting and a second chance at love …

Have you watched the Oscar-nominated film Hamnet yet? No fear if not. The movie makes its exclusive streaming debut to Peacock on March 6. Chloé Zhao directed the film that tells the fictionalized story of what inspired one of Shakespeare’s most memorable works. Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Noah Jupe star in the film …

Speaking of Buckley, she’s part of some major star power that’s joined the upcoming film adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s bestselling book Three Incestuous Sisters. Deadline reports that Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and Josh O’Connor are all set to star in the new film, which will be directed by Alice Rohrwacher. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as the outlet reports this will be a loose adaptation of Niffenegger’s novel. Rohrwacher wrote the film’s script alongside Ottessa Moshfegh …

Paramount launches hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery
This photo illustration shows a smartphone that displays the Paramount Skydance logo in front of a blurred Warner Bros. Discovery emblem. (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Paramount said Monday it is making a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, swooping in just days after Netflix announced a $83 billion deal to purchase a large part of the media giant.

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders would be offered $30 per share, which represents a 139% premium to the stock price as of Sept. 10, 2025, Paramount said.

The offer from Paramount encompasses the HBO Max streaming service, the Warner Bros. film production company and cable channels such as CNN.

Netflix established its agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery at a lower price of $27.75 per share, though the Netflix offer excluded the cable channels.

“We believe the WBD Board of Directors is pursuing an inferior proposal which exposes shareholders to a mix of cash and stock, an uncertain future trading value of the Global Networks linear cable business and a challenging regulatory approval process. We are taking our offer directly to shareholders to give them the opportunity to act in their own best interests and maximize the value of their shares,” David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement.

“Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value, and a more certain and quicker path to completion,” Ellison added.

Shares of Paramount climbed nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. By contrast, Netflix shares dropped about 4%.

In a statement on Friday, Netflix touted its deal to acquire Warner Bros., saying the agreement would improve its offerings.

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Josh Hutcherson opens up about rejection in post-‘The Hunger Games’ career
Josh Hutcherson attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Marty Supreme’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Dec. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Savion Washington/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Josh Hutcherson is opening up about the rejection he experienced after starring in The Hunger Games.

The actor, who portrayed Peeta Mellark in the four The Hunger Games films, recently spoke about how his success at a young age impacted him later in life while guesting on the Dinner’s On Me podcast.

“I just only knew success,” Hutcherson said. “From the age [of] 9 to like 24 and then kind of post-Hunger Games world.”

Hutcherson said The Hunger Games “set things up” for him.

“The industry’s so g****** tricky. They set you up in this way where they’re like, ‘You’ve arrived.’ You now are working with Jennifer Lawrence and Philip Seymour Hoffman. And you’re in this movie, it makes billions of dollars. You’re the second lead of the film. Like, what do you want? The kingdom is yours. And it’s not at all.”

The actor said that while his rise to fame may have been fast, the fall was just as quick.

“As quickly as they’re excited to get you into that spotlight, they want to not give you anything else. In a way it’s very complicated,” Hutcherson said. “So I tasted my kind of first feeling of disappointment, failure, rejection … probably when I was like 24 or so.”

He may star in the Five Nights at Freddy’s films and the new HBO series I Love LA, but Hutcherson said his work slate was not busy for a long time.

“It was just like a string of no one calling, not getting any offers, auditioning but not getting cast,” Hutcherson said. “Of course, there are things that you don’t get cast in, but I had only known that the chances are, if I was auditioning, [I] was going to book it. That is just not the reality at all.”

 

Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com
Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it’s a “comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays.” While the story follows Center’s 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title. 

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

