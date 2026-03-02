Scoreboard roundup — 3/1/26

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Spurs 89, Knicks 114
Cavaliers 106, Nets 102
Bucks 97, Bulls 120
Timberwolves 117, Nuggets 108
Grizzlies 125, Pacers 106
Trail Blazers 101, Hawks 135
Pistons 106, Magic 92
76ers 98, Celtics 114
Thunder 100, Mavericks 87
Pelicans 117, Clippers 137
Kings 104, Lakers 128

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Golden Knights 0, Penguins 5
Blackhawks 4, Mammoth 0
Jets 1, Sharks 2
Blues 3, Wild 1
Panthers 4, Islanders 5
Flames 2, Ducks 3

Scoreboard roundup — 2/23/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Spurs 114, Pistons 103
Kings 123, Grizzlies 114
Jazz 105, Rockets 125

University of Michigan fires head football coach, citing ‘inappropriate relationship’
Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(ANN ARBOR, Mich) — The University of Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore after the school said an investigation found “credible evidence” he was in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member, school officials said.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Wednesday.

Police in the Pittsfield Township area responded to a call on Wednesday, saying a suspect “was taken into custody” on allegations of assault. The incident “does not appear to be random in nature,” police noted.

Pittsfield authorities do not name Moore and no charges have been filed. According to court records, Moore is currently in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Moore, 39, spent two seasons as Michigan’s coach, after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Biff Poggi has since been named interim coach.

Michigan went 9-3 this season and finished 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Overall, Moore went 18-8 as the team’s coach after replacing Jim Harbaugh.

Scoreboard roundup — 2/18/26
Scoreboard roundup — 2/18/26

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

Men’s College Basketball
BYU 68, Arizona 75
Creighton 91, UConn 84
Kansas 81, Oklahoma State 69
Illinois 101, USC 65
Gonzaga 80, San Francisco 59
Virginia 94, Georgia Tech 68
St. John’s 76, Marquette 70
Vanderbilt 80, Missouri 81
Arkansas 115, Alabama 117

