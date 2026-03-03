‘God of War’ video game creator calls first look of TV series ‘bad in so many ways’

Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of ‘God of War.’ (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

The creator of the God of War video game is making his thoughts on the upcoming TV series adaptation known.

David Jaffe, who is the game designer and director of the Playstation video game franchise, recently shared a YouTube video criticizing the first-look photo Prime Video released of its new series adaptation of God of War.

Jaffe said the photo, which features protagonist Kratos, as played by Ryan Hurst, in the woods with his son, Atreus, played by Callum Vinson, is “so bad in so many ways.”

“I’m sure everybody’s trying real hard,” Jaffe said, before laughing and saying, “It’s so dumb.”

Jaffe continued, saying that although he does not like the first-look photo of the series, he believes in the talent involved in creating the show.

“But let’s be incredibly clear, OK? Two things can be true. This can be a terrible image, and it is. It is so bad in so many ways,” Jaffe said. “And Ron Moore is awesome, who is the showrunner … This guy is a juggernaut of a talented fellow. I have absolutely no doubt it is going to be a good show.”

The God of War creator then went on to say that he does not mind that Hurst does not exactly resemble the video game version of Kratos, but instead, he takes issue with the expression and pose he uses in the photo.

“Kratos in this pose with this expression, not the guy’s face, but this expression, he just looks stupid,” Jaffe said. “If you’re going to reveal, to most people, a brand new character that you hope is going to carry your series, for the first time, and they’ve never really seen this before, and this is the way you introduce them?”

God of War has already received a two-season order from Prime Video.

ABC Audio has reached out to Prime Video for comment. 

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Delroy Lindo opens up after receiving 1st Oscar nomination at 73
Academy Award nominee Delroy Lindo on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 23, 2026. (ABC News)

Acclaimed actor Delroy Lindo is opening up about receiving his first Oscar nomination at the age of 73.

“It feels terrific,” Lindo said on Good Morning America Friday. “I’m still processing, if I’m really honest, but it’s wonderful. And part of my response has to do with how positive everybody else’s response has been. A lot of support, a lot of love. It feels really good.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Lindo on Thursday for best supporting actor for his role as blues musician Delta Slim in the Ryan Coogler horror film Sinners.

Although Lindo has been acting for over five decades, he said playing Delta Slim didn’t come easy for him.

“The musical aspect — the piano, the keyboard and the harmonica — it’s a different side of the brain,” Lindo said about playing the musician. “So I would be at the keyboard practicing, and I had some incredible musicians who helped me, but I was aware — sometimes the mind and the fingers, they don’t line up well.”

Ahead of the Oscar nominations this week, Lindo said the buzz was hard to ignore but he tried to do so anyway.

“I was trying to maintain a certain distance, because I was not sure of what would happen,” Lindo said. “It’s difficult to not have it on your mind. But I was trying as much as I could to just let it be what it was going to be.”

Sinners received a record-breaking 16 nominations on Thursday, the most in Oscars history. Lindo said he “had no idea” the movie would resonate with audiences so much.

He added that he was in bed when he found out he had been nominated.

“My son called me. I was in bed,” Lindo recounted. “I was kind of halfway between being asleep and waking, and the phone rang, and I picked it up, and my son was on the other line, and it’s perfect that I got the news from him.”

“Ryan and I had a long talk, and in true Ryan fashion, he just wanted to talk about me,” Lindo said.

Coogler is nominated for several awards, including best director and best original screenplay, for Sinners.

Coogler, his wife, Zinzi Coogler, and frequent collaborator Sev Ohanian are also up for the best picture Oscar.

Lindo expressed his excitement for the director.

“I don’t have the words to articulate how thrilled I am for [Coogler], because from the very first time I read the script, I saw what he was trying to do, and it’s extraordinary that audiences have embraced it and embraced his vision,” he said.

Sinners was released in April 2025 and returned to theaters in the fall for Halloween. The movie is coming back to theaters again amid awards season, returning to select IMAX 70mm locations the weekend of Jan. 30, according to an IMAX spokesperson.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

In brief: ‘Virgin River’ season 7 trailer and more
The trailer for season 7 of Virgin River has arrived. Netflix has released the official trailer for the seventh season of its romantic drama series, which finds Mel and Jack newly married and pursuing their dream of adopting a child. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson star in the season, which will debut on March 12 …

You can spend your Valentine’s Day watching one of last year’s new movies. Song Sung Blue will make its streaming debut to Peacock on Feb. 13. Craig Brewer directed the film about the influence of Neil Diamond’s music. Kate Hudson received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, which she starred in alongside Hugh Jackman …

Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan and Erin Kellyman are teaming up for a new film. Variety reports that the actors will star in the upcoming dark comedy The Worst. The movie is described as a “wickedly entertaining class satire” that skewers “privilege, power and performative morality, turning an elegant couples’ getaway into a hilariously disastrous night to remember.” …

Netflix adds Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson and more to Kennedy family series
Laura Donnelly attends The 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) | Nick Robinson arrives at ‘The Abandons’ Los Angeles premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on Dec. 3, 2025. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

The upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring Netflix series about the Kennedy family has added more to its cast.

Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy, Sr. in the new eight-episode drama series Kennedy, which is based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

Joining Fassbender in the series as regulars are Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”

Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is “the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.”

He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book “pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.”

Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family’s saga “at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

