Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. (Getty Images)

It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their nearly two-year legal battle, according to a statement from their legal teams.

“We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online,” read a portion of the joint statement released on Monday.

The dispute was set to see a jury later this month.

The joint statement put out by the parties on Monday began, “The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind.”

The statement continued, “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.”

The settlement brings an end to the high-profile legal saga which kicked off in December 2024 when Lively filed a filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in late December, alleging “severe emotional distress” after she said Baldoni and key stakeholders in the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni followed up the action by filing a lawsuit against the New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy on Dec. 31 after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.

Also on Dec. 31, Lively formalized her complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni in New York.

Baldoni would respond by filing a civil lawsuit against Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds and others, for, among other things, extortion and defamation.

The suits were consolidated into one suit in January 2025.

In June of last year, Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation suit against The New York Times, was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

The New York Times countersued Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni’s production company, in September 2025, asking for reasonable costs and attorney fees paid back to the New York Times. The matter is ongoing according to the court docket.

On April 2 of this year, a federal judge in New York gutted much of Lively’s case against Baldoni, including claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set.

The judge determined Lively would be allowed to pursue certain claims of retaliation against Baldoni’s public relations team over alleged harm to her reputation, according to the ruling by Judge Liman.

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Delroy Lindo opens up after receiving 1st Oscar nomination at 73
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Academy Award nominee Delroy Lindo on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 23, 2026. (ABC News)

Acclaimed actor Delroy Lindo is opening up about receiving his first Oscar nomination at the age of 73.

“It feels terrific,” Lindo said on Good Morning America Friday. “I’m still processing, if I’m really honest, but it’s wonderful. And part of my response has to do with how positive everybody else’s response has been. A lot of support, a lot of love. It feels really good.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Lindo on Thursday for best supporting actor for his role as blues musician Delta Slim in the Ryan Coogler horror film Sinners.

Although Lindo has been acting for over five decades, he said playing Delta Slim didn’t come easy for him.

“The musical aspect — the piano, the keyboard and the harmonica — it’s a different side of the brain,” Lindo said about playing the musician. “So I would be at the keyboard practicing, and I had some incredible musicians who helped me, but I was aware — sometimes the mind and the fingers, they don’t line up well.”

Ahead of the Oscar nominations this week, Lindo said the buzz was hard to ignore but he tried to do so anyway.

“I was trying to maintain a certain distance, because I was not sure of what would happen,” Lindo said. “It’s difficult to not have it on your mind. But I was trying as much as I could to just let it be what it was going to be.”

Sinners received a record-breaking 16 nominations on Thursday, the most in Oscars history. Lindo said he “had no idea” the movie would resonate with audiences so much.

He added that he was in bed when he found out he had been nominated.

“My son called me. I was in bed,” Lindo recounted. “I was kind of halfway between being asleep and waking, and the phone rang, and I picked it up, and my son was on the other line, and it’s perfect that I got the news from him.”

“Ryan and I had a long talk, and in true Ryan fashion, he just wanted to talk about me,” Lindo said.

Coogler is nominated for several awards, including best director and best original screenplay, for Sinners.

Coogler, his wife, Zinzi Coogler, and frequent collaborator Sev Ohanian are also up for the best picture Oscar.

Lindo expressed his excitement for the director.

“I don’t have the words to articulate how thrilled I am for [Coogler], because from the very first time I read the script, I saw what he was trying to do, and it’s extraordinary that audiences have embraced it and embraced his vision,” he said.

Sinners was released in April 2025 and returned to theaters in the fall for Halloween. The movie is coming back to theaters again amid awards season, returning to select IMAX 70mm locations the weekend of Jan. 30, according to an IMAX spokesperson.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
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Walker Scobell stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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