Met Gala 2026: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night

Met Gala 2026: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night

Beyonce attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum)

The stars were out for the 2026 Met Gala in New York City Monday night.

This year’s theme was “Costume Art,” which aims to “celebrate fashion as an art form,” according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute.

With a dress code of “Fashion is Art,” the night delivered bold interpretations and risk-taking style.

Here are some of the most memorable looks:

Heidi Klum: The model — known for her prosthetics-heavy Halloween costumes — took the theme literally, transforming herself into a living marble statue in a custom look by Mike Marino.

Beyoncé: The singer made her return to the Met after 10 years, with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter by her side. Bey wore a diamond skeleton look with a long feathered train designed by Olivier Rousteing.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams: The Heated Rivalry stars made their Met Gala debut in two very different looks. Storrie wore a Saint Laurent suit with a polka dot halter top, while Williams opted for bold Black Swan-inspired glam and a baby blue Balenciaga look.

Sabrina Carpenter: The singer wore a Dior dress made entirely of film strips from the 1954 Audrey Hepburn film Sabrina.

Blake Lively: Shortly after news broke that she and Justin Baldoni settled their It Ends With Us lawsuit, Lively made a surprise appearance in pastel-colored archival Versace.

Bad Bunny: The singer’s look aged him about 50 years — on purpose. He used Heidi Klum’s prosthetics guy, Mike Marino, to transform into an elderly version of himself.

Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti: The One Battle After Another co-stars stunned in eye-catching dresses — Taylor in a head-to-toe fringed Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann gown and Infiniti stepping out for her first Met in a sequined Thom Browne dress inspired by the Venus de Milo.

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