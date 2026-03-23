‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ gets premiere date, teaser trailer

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ gets premiere date, teaser trailer

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in the second episode of ‘Dutton Ranch’ season 1. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

We now know when fans of the Yellowstone franchise can visit the Dutton Ranch.

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff TV series. Dutton Ranch will premiere its first two episodes to the streaming service on May 15. It stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning to their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Also starring in the series are Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. The rest of the cast includes Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

The minute-long teaser trailer shows off the tensions at play in this new show.

“A legacy is a beautiful thing,” Beth Dutton tells Bening’s character, Beulah Jackson, in the trailer. “But only if it survives.

Dutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip, who “are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” according to a press release. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

As Beth and Rip fight to build their future far away from Yellowstone and all its ghosts, “they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul,” an official synopsis reads.

Chad Feehan serves as showrunner on the new series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

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‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

Still haven’t filled the Jenny Han love story hole in your heart after The Summer I Turned Pretty ended its three-season run? You’re in luck.

Netflix has shared its first look at season 3 of XO, Kitty. The streamer also announced that the third season will debut on April 2.

Additionally, the first synopsis for the third season of the show has arrived. It finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer while Han executive produces.

Han took to Instagram on Wednesday to share all of the new photos from the upcoming season. Her carousel begins with a photo of Kitty and Min Ho in front of a cherry blossom tree staring into each other’s eyes.

“First look at @xokittynetflix Season 3,” Han captioned the post alongside a love letter emoji. “Out April 2!”

Also starring in season 3 are Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

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The Oscars will stream for free on YouTube starting in 2029
The Oscars will stream for free on YouTube starting in 2029
In this handout photo provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has partnered with YouTube.

A multiyear deal has been signed that grants YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars starting in 2029 and going until 2033.

This means that the Oscars awards ceremony itself, red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access and more will be available live and to watch for free around the world on YouTube and to YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S.

YouTube also plans to make the Oscars more accessible by offering features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in several different languages.

ABC has aired the Oscars broadcast for decades and has the rights to the telecast through the 100th annual awards ceremony, which will take place in 2028.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement. “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, said, “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

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Michael B. Jordan on winning the Oscar for best actor: ‘What’s for you is for you’
Michael B. Jordan on winning the Oscar for best actor: ‘What’s for you is for you’
Michael B. Jordan accepts the best actor award at the 2026 Academy Awards. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the Academy Awards Sunday for his dual role in Sinners, becoming the sixth Black actor to take home the award.

Speaking backstage, he reflected on the honor and the balance between being ambitious and trusting the path meant for you.

“There is a selfishness in understanding that in your craft, in your industry, this is a pinnacle,” he said. “This is what our industry standard is, it’s what we put value on in a big way. That competitiveness, you do want that.”

At the same time, he said success comes down to timing.

“What’s for you is for you,” he continued. “And you can’t take anybody’s blessings away…So I’m just like walking my path, man, and just trying to be locked in.”

He encouraged actors and artists “to keep that in mind” during their journeys, to remain honest and continue dreaming big.

In Sinners, Jordan played twin brothers Smoke and Stack. To prepare, he imagined the history they shared after spending their whole lives together.

“Just imagine you being in a partnership for like 30-something years. How many times they would argue? How many times they would keep score on who’s right and who’s wrong?” he said, noting he built those layers so it could feel like they had a real history.

Director Ryan Coogler said he always believed Jordan was perfect for the role.

I knew I had to call Mike,” he said backstage. “He ended up calling me before I got to him and asking me if I would be interested in something he was working on independently. And I told him it wasn’t the right time.”

He said Jordan got upset, forcing him to tell him about Sinners earlier than he intended. “Thankfully he said yes,” Coogler said. 

Sinners also won the Oscar for best original screenplay. 

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