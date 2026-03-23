The ocean calls to ‘Moana’ in official trailer for live-action film adaptation

The ocean calls to ‘Moana’ in official trailer for live-action film adaptation

Catherina Laga’aia as Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation of ‘Moana.’ (Disney)

How far will you go to see the official trailer for the live-action reimagining of Moana? Not far, it seems, as Disney has released a brand-new look at the upcoming film headed to theaters this summer.

Catherine Lagaʻaia stars as the wayfinder Moana in the new trailer, while Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui. The film’s cast also includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

This trailer begins with the reprise of the musical’s first song, “Where You Are,” as sung by Gramma Tala. We see Moana go about life on the island of Motunui.

“Beyond our reef an evil darkness has found us. Moana, the ocean chose you. Find Maui, restore the heart of Te Fiti and save us all,” Gramma Tala tells Moana.

We also see our first look at Johnson playing the live-action version of Maui.

“Are you ready to be the hero?” Maui asks Moana.

“Let’s go save the world,” she tells him.

Hamilton director Thomas Kail helms and executive produces the film, which is also executive produced by Auliʻi Cravalho, the actress who voiced Moana in the original animated film and its sequel. Additionally, the film is produced by Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moana sails into theaters on July 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win
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In the history of Hollywood and the world of entertainment, around two dozen people have achieved what is known as EGOT status, the ultimate prize amid the industry’s yearly awards season.

On Sunday Steven Spielberg became the newest member of Hollywood’s EGOT club when he won his first-ever Grammy.

EGOT is an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry: the Emmys, the Grammys, the Academy Awards or Oscars and the Tonys.

Spielberg nabbed his win for best music film for Music by John Williams, which he produced. Spielberg’s Grammy completes his EGOT status, adding to his already stacked trophy case, which includes three Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony.

Following the Grammy win, Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the team behind the film, including director Laurent Bouzereau and Spielberg on his EGOT status.

The post also included a statement from Spielberg, who said of his Grammy win, “This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

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In brief: ‘The Wrecking Crew’ official trailer and more
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Another Jacka** film is on the way. Johnny Knoxville took to Instagram to share that another entry in the franchise known for dangerous stunts on screen is coming to movie theaters this summer. “Well a wang dang and hot d*** doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jacka** is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th,” Knoxville wrote …

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The official trailer for The Wrecking Crew has arrived. The action-comedy film stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers who reunite after their father’s death. They then set out on a journey together to uncover the truth behind a conspiracy that could tear their family apart. The film arrives to Prime Video on Jan. 28 …

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
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Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
56 Days: Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star in this dark romance thriller series.

Netflix
The Night Agent: The third season of the popular series makes its debut. 

Strip Law: Check out the first season of the adult animated comedy series. 

Apple TV
The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner stars in the second season of the thriller show. 

Movie theaters
How to Make a Killing: Glen Powell stars alongside Margaret Qualley in this new film from A24. 

I Can Only Imagine 2: Milo Ventimiglia and Dennis Quaid star in the faith-based film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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