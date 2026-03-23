Dow soars 1,000 points as Trump claims talks held with Iran

(NEW YORK) — Holiday shopping season sets forth an annual gut check for the U.S. economy, prompting buyers to splurge in a show of optimism or cut back out of fear of what next year holds.
In 2025, shoppers opened their wallets with gusto, though consumers appeared to favor low-cost options and discounts, according to spending data shared with ABC News.
The performance defied concerns overhanging the economy for months, as hiring slowed and inflation ticked higher. Seemingly undeterred, shoppers flexed their strength at the close of this year, offering some reassurance for the wider economy. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Holiday sales climbed 3.9% compared to last year, Mastercard SpendingPulse data showed, tracking online and in-store payments from the start of November to Christmas Eve. The data leaves out car sales and does not account for inflation.
The season-long buying spree followed a strong showing early on, as consumers revved up at the outset of the holiday season.
Digital spending on Thanksgiving jumped 5% from a year earlier, totaling $6.4 billion and exceeding expectations, Adobe Analytics data showed. On Black Friday, shoppers topped the previous day’s pace, as spending soared about 9% compared to 2024, adding up to $11.8 billion, Adobe found.
Adobe attributed the strong performance to better-than-anticipated discounts, especially for electronics. Discounts also touched an array of products from furniture to appliances to toys.
The search for price-savings marked a trend that would continue over the coming weeks.
While overall spending jumped, the largest uptick could be found in low-cost categories, according to Placer.ai, a data firm.
For instance, thrift shops and off-price retailers topped the apparel market with traffic up 11.7% and 6.6% respectively, compared to last year, Placer.ai said. Luxury chains and department stores, by comparison, posted meager gains of 1.8%, the data showed.
“Bifurcation has been a defining trend of consumer behavior in 2025 and continued to shape shopping patterns during the holiday season,” said Shira Petrack, head of content at Placer.ai.
Consumer spending among middle- and low-income Americans slowed earlier this year, triggering warnings from restaurant giants such as McDonald’s and Chipotle. A report this month showed consumer sentiment has fallen to its lowest point since a peak of pandemic-era inflation in 2022, University of Michigan data showed.
As of October, roughly half of buyers planned to use a by-now-pay-later plan for holiday shopping as a means of managing their budget, PayPal said.
Still, consumers have continued to power economic growth, even as they have balked at prices.
In the fall, shoppers helped propel the fastest quarterly U.S. economic growth in two years, federal government data last week showed.
The economy grew at a robust annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government’s initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter, the U.S. Commerce Department said.
“Just as they have for several years now, the U.S. consumer continues to carry the baton for the economy,” Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told ABC News in a statement.
(NEW YORK) — A thaw in the housing market may deliver relief for homebuyers left out in the cold over recent years, analysts told ABC News.
After the pandemic, a rapid rise in home prices coincided with stubbornly high mortgage rates, shutting out potential buyers.
Glimmers of hope have started to emerge, however. Mortgage rates are falling, wages are rising faster than home prices and homebuyers are scooping up their biggest discounts in years, some analysts told ABC News.
“Housing is becoming more affordable. Are we there yet? No. But we’re on the right path,” Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at the University of Mississippi, told ABC News.
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.09%, Freddie Mac data last week showed. A little more than a year ago, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exceeded 7%.
Each percentage point decrease in a mortgage rate can save thousands or tens of thousands in additional costs each year, depending on the price of the house, according to Rocket Mortgage.
“It looks like mortgage rates are settling down,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), told ABC News. “That’s great news for homebuyers.”
A measure of housing affordability issued by NAR has improved for seven consecutive months, rising to its highest level since 2022, Yun said. The surge in home prices has slowed while income gains have accelerated, bolstering the purchasing power of homebuyers, some analysts noted.
“Incomes are growing faster than home prices,” Johnson said.
Despite these positive signals, the housing market still faces significant challenges, some analysts said, pointing to a fundamental shortage of housing supply.
The housing market is suffering from a phenomenon known as the “lock-in” effect, Lu Liu, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News.
While mortgage rates have fallen, they remain well above the rates enjoyed by most current homeowners, who may be reluctant to put their homes on the market and risk a much higher rate on their next mortgage.
“The degree of lock-in is unprecedented in the U.S.,” Liu said, noting the prevalence of 30-year mortgages and the inability for homeowners to transfer a current loan to a new property.
Existing home sales declined by 8.4% in January from the previous month, the NAR said in a report last week.
Alongside the lock-in effect, construction has failed to make up for a years-long shortage of new homes, exacerbating the shortfall.
While the lock-in effect remains a significant factor, its impact may be waning as some home owners encounter major life events or other circumstances that force them to move, even if it entails taking on a loan with a higher mortgage rate, Liu said.
“If they really do have to move, maybe they would be more willing to yield to this economic logic,” Liu added.
If homebuyers do move forward with a purchase, they may benefit from major price discounts, Redfin found this month. In 2025, homebuyers received average discounts that amount to 7.9% off a home’s initial listing price, Redfin said, making it the largest average discount in 13 years.
“Homebuyers are more likely to get discounts than they were in recent years because it’s the strongest buyer’s market in recent history,” said Lily Katz and Asad Khan, co-authors of the Redfin report.
Positive signals for homebuyers will likely continue as elevated mortgage rates weigh on consumer demand, slowing the rise in prices, some analysts said. But, they cautioned, an unexpected spike in mortgage rates could hike borrowing costs for homebuyers or an economic slowdown may crimp purchasing power.
“There is uncertainty over the outlook for interest rates,” Liu said. “So the overall price outlook is uncertain.”
“Tax season 2026 brings some of the most significant tax code changes we’ve seen in years,” Alison Flores, director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block, said in a statement.
“The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ makes some rules permanent, introduces new ones, and creates a complex mix of deductions and credits that will impact the take-home pay of nearly every American,” Flores added.
For the first time, taxpayers can enroll in so-called Trump accounts, deposits of $1,000 made by the federal government for every baby born between 2025 and 2028.
Filers can enroll through elections on IRS Form 4547 as part of their tax return. Families can contribute up to $5,000 each year, while employers can contribute up to $2,500 annually for each employee.
Seniors, meanwhile, may opt for a new $6,000 tax deduction — or $12,000 for a married couple — as part of an effort to ease the tax burden for older Americans, the IRS said.
Tipped workers can deduct up to $25,000 in “qualified tips” as part of the “No Tax on Tips” initiative. The IRS defines eligible tips as those that involve “voluntary cash or charged tips received from customers, including shared tips,” according to the agency’s website.
Taxpayers who received overtime pay last year may also deduct such income in accordance with a “No Tax on Overtime” effort. Filers may deduct up to $12,500 or $25,000 for joint filers, the IRS said.
Car-loan interest may also be deducted, though the policy does not apply to lease payments. The maximum annual deduction for car-loan interest is $10,000, the IRS said, but the option is unavailable for individuals who report $100,000 or more in gross income.
Standard deduction limits increased this year, allowing filers to shield larger sums from taxes. On its website, the IRS spells out the new deduction amounts available at different income levels.
Up to nearly three in 10 Americans waits until the last minute to file their taxes, according to a 2024 survey by IPX 1031, a tax advisory firm. That amounts to tens of millions of people.
Taxpayers can typically file an extension that lasts six months, meaning those who obtain an extension will be allowed to submit their tax forms without penalty until Oct. 15.
If a filer forgoes an extension and files late, the person risks additional fees for the tardy submission. The penalty amounts to 5% of the taxes owed for each month that the filing is late, up to a maximum of 25%.
Under such circumstances, the IRS mails a letter or notice alerting the filer of a late fee.