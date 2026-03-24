‘Nobody Wants This’ begins production on season 3

‘Nobody Wants This’ begins production on season 3

A behind-the-scenes photo of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell as production starts on ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has announced that production has started on season 3 of Nobody Wants This. Cameras have started rolling in Los Angeles on the hit comedy series, which is set to premiere its third season later in 2026.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return to star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah, who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

The pair are joined by other series regulars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuted on Oct. 23, 2025. It found Joanne and Noah’s spark to be “stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives — and loved ones — together,” according to its synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Netflix announced the show had been renewed for season 3 in November 2025. At the time, the show’s creator, Erin Foster, said she couldn’t be more excited for a third season.

“It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said in a joint statement that they are grateful for another season.

“This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience,” they said at the time.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.