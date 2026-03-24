Emily Bader, Logan Lerman to star in ’13 Going on 30′ reboot at Netflix
Thirty, flirty, thriving … and streaming soon on Netflix.
A new version of the rom-com 13 Going on 30 is coming to the streaming service. Emily Bader and Logan Lerman are set to star as the main couple in a reboot of the 2004 film that starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.
Brett Haley, who previously directed Bader in the Netflix rom-com People We Meet on Vacation, will helm this new film. Garner will executive produce the project.
Netflix made the film announcement to its social media on Tuesday.
“Thirty, flirty, and thriving… Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will star in 13 GOING ON 30, a new reboot of the 2004 classic,” Netflix captioned its post.
While plot details for this new film are being kept under wraps, the original movie followed teenager Jenna (Garner), a girl who makes a wish on her 13th birthday, and wakes up the next morning to find herself living as a 30-year-old woman and an editor at a fashion magazine.
Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Christa B. Allen and Sean Marquette also starred in the 2004 film, which was directed by Gary Winick.
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is also a singer, having contributed to movie soundtracks and starred in the musical Les Misérables. Now you can hear her sing a song from her upcoming movie Mother Mary, which she co-wrote with none other than Charli XCX.
“Burial” is a moody, electro-pop song that Anne co-wrote with Charli; Charli’s husband, George Daniel, who’s a member of the band The 1975; and Grammy-winning producer and artist Jack Antonoff.
A24, the studio releasing the film, also dropped a 30-second trailer for the movie’s soundtrack, which uses “Burial” as background music and shows Hathaway performing as the title character, who’s a pop star. The movie and the soundtrack arrive April 17.
Last year, Vogue described Anne’s character, Mother Mary, as “a sort of Gaga–Taylor Swift hybrid” who “has fled her tour and sought out the old friend who helped craft her all-consuming public persona in the first place.” That friend, played by Michaela Coel, is a fashion designer who Mother Mary wants to design a dress for her.
According to Vogue, none of the songs had been written by the time shooting started, leaving Hathaway to play a pop star without knowing what the pop star’s music sounded like. The magazine describes the film as “deeply weird.”
We are getting our first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The trailer for the sequel to the 2006 hit just dropped, giving fans a peek at the reunited cast, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Stanley Tucci as Nigel and Emily Blunt as Emily.
The clip begins with a voice-over from Tucci, as we see Hathaway’s character entering the offices of Runway magazine.
“Runway is not just a magazine, it’s a global icon, a winding road that brings us back together again,” he says.
We then see Andy walk into Miranda’s office, only for Miranda to not recognize her. “Sorry, who is this?” Miranda asks Nigel. “Do you know her? Do I know her?”
The trailer cuts to clips of Miranda and Andy in a bunch of glamorous locations. It ends with Miranda, Andy and Nigel bumping into Blunt’s character in the office.
“Am I having a hallucination?” she says, with Miranda once again surprised that someone knows Andy. “We were at Runway at the same time,” Emily says, before Miranda quips, “Really? Where was I?”
There is evidence of a crime at the home of the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host SavannahGuthrie, according to authorities in Arizona.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed her home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” and that it is considered a crime scene.
“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.
Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.
She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.
“So we make a plea to anyone that knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us, call 911,” he said, urging residents to check home security cameras.
The search and rescue effort for Nancy Guthrie, which was conducted late into Sunday night “to no avail,” has ended for the time being, Nanos said.
“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” he said.
The FBI said it is assisting in the investigation.
There’s no indication at this time that the public is in danger, authorities said.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night by family members, Nanos said. Her children brought her home, where she lives alone, around 9:45 p.m. local time, according to Nanos. The following morning, her family got a call from their mother’s church saying she wasn’t there, he said.
“The family went to the house. I’m thinking they spent some time looking for her themselves before they called us,” he said.
Investigators found “circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature,” Sgt. David Stivers from the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide team, said during the press briefing Monday, though he did not go into further detail.
Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cellphone.
It is unclear if this was targeted, Nanos said. When asked whether Savannah Guthrie has received any threats, the sheriff said his department has been in touch with her security team and is unaware of any such threats at the moment.
“We’re not going to dismiss any angles for sure, but right now, immediately, we don’t know of anything like that,” Nanos said.
An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed early on Monday that Nancy Guthrie is missing and said the family is “working closely with local law enforcement.”
“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Savannah Guthrie said in a statement read by Craig Melvin on the Today show on Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”
“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the statement continued.