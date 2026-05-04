Gird your loins: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ sashays to #1 at the box office

Gird your loins: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ sashays to #1 at the box office

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)

After 20 years, Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly and the gang at Runway magazine are still in fashion.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 — featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Street, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt — launches at #1 at the box office with $77 million in its opening weekend. As Variety notes, the original only took in $27.5 million in its first weekend back in 2006.

The sequel’s debut is the fourth-biggest one of the year, as per Variety, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with $131 million; Michael, with $97.5 million; and Project Hail Mary, with $80 million.

Last week’s number one, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, dropped to #2 but still took in $54 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slid from #2 to #3 with $12 million, while Project Hail Mary dropped one spot to #4 with $8.5 million.

There were four new entries in the top 10: the horror film Hokum, starring Adam Scott, in at #5; a new take on George Orwell’s Animal Farm at #6; the survival thriller Deep Water at #8; and in at #9 is what must surely take the prize for the longest film title of the year, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea. That last one is the second installment of an anime franchise based on a series of Japanese young adult novels.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $77 million
2. Michael — $54 million
3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $12.1 million
4. Project Hail Mary — $8.5 million
5. Hokum — $6.4 million
6. Animal Farm –– $3.4 million
7. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy –– $2.23 million
8. Deep Water — $2.15 million
9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea — $1 million
10. The Drama — $908,000

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Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser appears on a graphic promoting the 84th annual Golden Globes. (CBS)

Third time’s a charm for Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will return to host the 84th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2027. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony. She returned as host for the 2026 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser said in a press release.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning for her third time as host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Hoehne said. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

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Road to the Oscars 2026: Fun facts about this year’s nominees
Road to the Oscars 2026: Fun facts about this year’s nominees

The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, and with this group of nominations come a bunch of interesting facts. Here’s a look at some fun facts about this season’s crop of nominees.

Sinners achieved a rare feat to become the most-nominated film in Oscars history. With 16 nominations, it blew past the previous record holders La La Land, Titanic and All About Eve, which all earned 14 nominations each. Director Ryan Coogler and his producing partner and wife, Zinzi Coogler, are the first Black married couple to earn a nomination in any category. Zinzi Coogler is also the first Filipina producer and the third Black woman nominated for best picture.

International films were particularly dominant across many categories this year. Both Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent picked up many nominations across the board. Both films are up for the coveted best picture prize, as well as the best international feature film award. Stellan Skarsgård received his first-ever Oscar nom for his Sentimental Value performance, marking the first time an actor from a film not in the English language has been nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Speaking of The Secret Agent, its star Wagner Moura is the first Brazilian best actor nominee in Oscars history. He’s the third Brazilian acting nominee overall, after Fernanda Torres received a best actress nomination last year for I’m Still Here and her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, received a nomination in the same category for the 1998 film Central Station.

Much has been said about Timothée Chalamet’s feelings toward ballet and opera. But how about the fact that he is the youngest male actor since Marlon Brando, and second youngest overall, to earn three acting nominations at the Oscars. He’s also nominated for best picture as a producer on Marty Supreme, which, at 30 years and 26 days old, makes him the youngest person to ever be double-nominated for producing and acting in the same year. He just beats out Warren Beatty, who was 30 years, 10 months and 20 days old when he received those nominations for the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

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In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more
In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are moving on from Grey’s Anatomy. The longtime stars of the ABC medical drama are departing the series at the end of season 22, which is currently airing. Their final episodes will be the season finale, which debuts on May 7. “Thank you, Kim and Kevin. There are no words for the gratitude we have for everything you brought to Grey’s Anatomy,” the show’s official Instagram posted …

We now know what Adam Sandler’s next film will be. He will star in director Scott Cooper’s new movie Time Out for Netflix. Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn and Adam Horovitz will also star in the upcoming movie. Time Out is based on the French film L’Emploi du temps, and follows a man who is fired from his job and lies to his family about it rather than admitting the truth …

Honeymoon with Harry, the upcoming comedic drama film that stars Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal, is set to shoot in Queensland, Australia, in April. Deadline reports that Love Story breakout star Sarah Pidgeon is in talks to join the cast of the Amazon MGM Studios production …

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