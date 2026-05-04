RZA says he and Shameik Moore might have Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan ‘thing going on’

RZA says he and Shameik Moore might have Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan ‘thing going on’

Poster for RZA’s ‘One Spoon of Chocolate’ (36 Cinema Distribution)

RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate is now in U.S. movie theaters, starring Shameik Moore as Unique, a newly released prisoner and military veteran trying to rebuild his life in Ohio.

After collaborating with Shameik on Cut Throat City and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, RZA explains why he tapped him for the movie.

“I’m really a fan of him as an artist. I really think he has something special,” he tells ABC Audio. “Every time we work together, I see him sponge up the material, and I see him just lose his self and become the energy that I need. And he does it in a very unique way. I won’t describe his process, but I’m a fan his work.”

RZA even compared their working relationship to other notable director-actor duos.

“It seems like my energy through him as a director to an actor, I don’t know, we might have a Denzel [Washington]/Spike Lee thing going on … or Ryan Coogler/Michael B. [Jordan]. I don’t know, but I love working with him,” he says.

The film also reunites RZA with Quentin Tarantino, with whom he worked on The Man with the Iron Fists and Django Unchained. “We’re family. … We’re brothers,” RZA says.

One Spoon of Chocolate follows Unique as he relocates to Ohio after prison, hoping for a fresh start. Instead, he becomes the target of a racist sheriff and team tied to missing Black men in the town. He prepares for vengeance by reading a survivalist handbook, inspired by a book RZA received 15 years ago.

“I actually own land in Ohio,” RZA says, “and so one of my friends had gave me a book on … how to start a fire, how to get a fish … how they do all these things, and so I took that idea.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

Hoppers has bounced its way to a #1 debut at the box office.

The latest film from Pixar brought in $46 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That knocked the previous week’s box office leader, slasher movie Scream 7, to #2, which added $17.3 million to its total.

The Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed The Bride! came in third place with an opening weekend total of $7.26 million. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the titular bride of Frankenstein’s monster, played by Christian Bale.

Two holdovers rounded out the top five. Animated sports comedy GOAT took fourth place with $6.6 million, while the romantic literary adaptation Wuthering Heights slotted in at #5 with $3.375 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Hoppers — $46 million
2. Scream 7 — $17.3 million
3. The Bride! — $7.26 million
4. GOAT — $6.6 million
5. Wuthering Heights — $3.75 million
6. Crime 101 — $2.07 million
7. Send Help — $1.6 million
8. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $1.525 million
9. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $1.524 million
10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — $1.3 million

﻿Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

﻿

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Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in film about the making of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in film about the making of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’
Lily Collins attends the ‘Emily In Paris’ – Season Five – Netflix Paris Premiere, Dec. 15, 2025, in Paris. Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ 1961. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | CBS via Getty Images)

Lily Collins is stepping into Audrey Hepburn’s shoes.

The Emily in Paris star confirmed in an Instagram post Monday that she will portray the Hollywood icon in a new film about the making of the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which starred Hepburn and George Peppard.

In her post, Collins shared a screengrab of a Deadline report, which stated that the upcoming project will be coming from Collins’ production company, Case Study Films, which she launched in 2022 with her husband Charlie McDowell and independent film producer Alex Orlovsky.

“It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this,” Collins captioned her post. “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel….”

On her Instagram Story, Collins also shared several past posts showing her channeling Hepburn over the years in various photo shoots. In one post from 2021 during Women’s History Month, Collins called Hepburn her “muse.”

The actress most recently paid tribute to Hepburn in seasons 4 and 5 of Emily in Paris, recreating some of the actress and humanitarian’s famous film looks, including one inspired by Roman Holiday and an aprés-ski-inspired ensemble Hepburn wore in Charade.

According to Deadline, Alena Smith, who is known for creating the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, will adapt the script from Sam Wasson’s 2010 bestselling book, Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, directed by Blake Edwards, was based on the bestselling novel by Truman Capote. It follows a young New York socialite named Holly Golightly (Hepburn), who dreams of marrying rich.

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‘Bridgerton’ season 5 welcomes three new cast members
‘Bridgerton’ season 5 welcomes three new cast members
Masali Baduza, Hannah Dodd of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Cr. Zoe McConnell/Netflix © 2026)

Bridgerton fans, please welcome the newest members of the ton.

Netflix has announced three new cast members for season 5 of the Regency romance series. The Sandman’s Tega Alexander, Carnival Row’s Jacqueline Boatswain and MobLand’s Gemma Knight Jones join as recurring guest stars.

Alexander plays Christopher Anderson, the son of Lord Anderson and Mayfair’s newest Casanova. Boatswain takes on the role of Helen Stirling, the vivacious mother of Michaela Stirling, while Jones is set to play Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, Michaela’s old friend and confidante.

As previously reported, season 5 will focus on the romance between Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and the cousin of her late husband, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). It marks the first season of the series to have a queer couple at the forefront of the story.

“Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons,” the season’s official logline reads. “But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

Bridgerton season 5 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as its showrunner and executive producer, while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen also executive produce.

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