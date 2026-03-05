Masali Baduza talks Francesca, Michaela’s changing relationship in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Masali Baduza as Michaela and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in season 4 of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Francesca Bridgerton faced a devastating loss with the death of her husband, Lord John Stirling, in the second part of Bridgerton season 4. But her storyline wasn’t all storm clouds.

The third-oldest Bridgerton daughter formed an unlikely friendship with her husband’s cousin, Michaela Stirling, which John was able to witness before he passed. Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela on the series, told ABC Audio it was “so much fun” to develop their dynamic this season.

“I think Michaela and Francesca bring out sides to them that they’re maybe not used to having to confront,” Baduza said. “I think getting to see them become friends was so lovely.”

The scene where Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela finally connect was “was one of my favorite days shooting,” Baduza said.

“Getting to see how unnerved Francesca makes Michaela, but her having to … push all those feelings down and just pretend that no, she’s not freaking out,” Baduza said, “was a nice challenge.”

In the season’s final episode, Michaela flees after promising Francesca she will stay with her at Kilmartin House. Baduza spoke on why she thinks Michaela broke her promise.

“I think Michaela was just overwhelmed,” Baduza said. “It was just a lot that happened for her in such a short space of time. And I think she just was having a lot of feelings that she wasn’t ready to confront yet. And she had to just bounce.”

Baduza said running is “what she does best.”

“She just runs away from her issues. And I think that, in the future, she’s going to have to deal with all of that fallout,” Baduza said. “She’s always gonna be a part of Francesca’s life because they shared this connection with John, and I think that hopefully we see her just figure that relationship out.” 

Chris Evans, Demi Moore and more to present at this year’s Oscars
Chris Evans attends the premiere of ‘Sacrifice’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 6, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The latest batch of Oscars presenters has been revealed.

Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya shares a dark secret with Robert Pattinson in the official trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new trailer shows off what that “unexpected twist” may be. During a drinking game with their friends, who are played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, everyone shares what they consider to be the worst thing they’ve ever done. While the group laughs at most of the confessions, what Zendaya’s Emma admits to gives them all pause.

“How can you even trust her?” Haim’s character says to Pattinson’s Charlie afterward, who then calls her out for being hypocritical.

“Emma, true love is complicated. It’s about acceptance. Radical acceptance,” Charlie says later in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Emma asking, “Why are you acting like you’ve never done anything bad?”

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

Seth MacFarlane wins inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year award from Nielsen
Seth MacFarlane attends ‘The Naked Gun’ New York premiere on July 28, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It seems today, that all we see, is violence in movies and Seth MacFarlane on TV. As long as you’re watching TV on streaming services, that is.

MacFarlane has been named the winner of the inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year award from the media audience measurement firm Nielsen. This award was given as part of the company’s annual Audience Rated Television Entertainment of the Year Awards, or the ARTEY Awards, which recognize the most-watched streaming titles of the year.

The honor of Streaming Icon of the Year recognizes a creator, actor, producer or writer whose body of work drives significant viewership across many platforms, according to Nielsen.

MacFarlane’s catalog of TV shows and films contributed majorly to his win. In all, they generated over 60 billion viewing minutes across multiple platforms, which Nielsen notes would be equivalent to 116,000 years.

Among his many shows and films, it was Family Guy that contributed greatly to MacFarlane’s win. The show was the second most-watched adult animation show of 2025 and the #7 streaming program overall. It charted in the top 10 on Nielsen’s streaming charts for 37 weeks in 2025. American Dad! also contributed to his win, as the #3 most-watched adult animation streaming title of the year.

“I want to thank Nielsen for this Streaming Icon Award,” MacFarlane said in a statement. “It’s a high honor to receive the first prize in show business that isn’t determined by quality.”

As for some of the other big winners at the 2025 ARTEY Awards, Bluey was the top overall program and the top acquired program with 45.2 billion minutes streamed. Stranger Things was the top original streaming program, while KPop Demon Hunters won for top kids movie.

