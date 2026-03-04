‘Lanterns’ teaser trailer finds Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart in training mode

HBO Max released the first trailer for its upcoming DC Studios superhero TV series on Wednesday, one day earlier than originally planned.
Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald star in the upcoming show, which will make its debut in August.
Lanterns follows a new recruit named John Stewart (Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Chandler). The two intergalactic cops are “drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland,” according to the show’s official logline.
“With all due respect, we’ve been training for, what, two months? And I haven’t even worn the ring yet,” Pierre’s Stewart says in the teaser trailer.
“Don’t get hung up on the jewelry, junior,” Chandler’s Hal Jordan says in response. “You’re just a f****** substitute teacher. You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are.”
Hal then shrugs and says, “But alright,” before leaving the ring on the dashboard and jumping out of the driver’s seat of the car he was driving.
Later in the trailer, Hal calls this instance “training.”
True Detective: Night Country‘s Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns. He writes the program alongside Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof and DC comic creator Tom King.
During the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 halftime show press conference in San Francisco on Thursday, headliner Bad Bunny said you don’t have to speak his language to enjoy the show he’ll put on this Sunday — you just have to be prepared to shake your booty.
Asked whether he’ll be bringing out any special guests during his performance, Bad Bunny told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, “I don’t wanna give any spoilers. It’s gonna be fun, and it’s gonna easy and people only have to worry about dance.”
“I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish,” he added, referring to what he said in his Saturday Night Live monologue. “They don’t even have to learn Spanish … it’s better if they learn to dance.”
“But I think there’s no better dance than the one that come[s] from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance,” he continued. “That’s the only thing that they need to worry about, and have fun and enjoy.”
The singer, born Benito Ocasio, said he was grateful for the opportunity, adding, “I’m just trying to enjoy it. … That’s what I’m trying to focus [on] … and trying not to [feel] pressure.”
And while he’s personally pumped for the show, he shared, “I feel more excited about the people than even me — about my family, about my friends, people that I know that they always have believed in me. And they[‘re] happy because [of] this moment [and] the culture. And that’s what … make[s] it special.”
Bad Bunny is convinced that his performance will please his fans all around the world.
“Everyone who stopped me at the street or wherever I go, they only wish, like, good things on me,” he told reporters. “And I know that the world is gonna be happy at this Sunday, and they’re gonna have fun and they gonna dance, and they are gonna have a good time.”
But while many fans can’t wait to see Bad Bunny perform on Sunday, some conservatives have criticized the halftime show choice. They’ve targeted the Puerto Rican native’s songs, which are sung mainly in Spanish, his artistic choices and his vocal support of immigrants in the United States.
Following Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl headliner announcement, conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA announced a counterprogram halftime show, dubbed The All-American Halftime Show, featuring Kid Rock.
Super Bowl 60, a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.
The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.
Sinners leads the pack of film nominees with 17, followed by One Battle After Another, which scored 14. Hamnet and Frankenstein come next with 11 nominations each.
Other movies that earned more than two nominations include Marty Supreme, which scored eight, and F1, Sentimental Value and Wicked: For Good, which all earned seven. Train Dreams came away with five nominations, while Jay Kelly and Weapons each earned four. The movie Bugonia scored three.
Over on the TV side of things, it was Adolescence that earned the most nominations with six. Nobody Wants This scored five nominations, while the following shows all earned four nominations each: All Her Fault, Death byLightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt.
The Critics Choice Association has also added four new categories this year. They include best variety series, stunt design, casting/ensemble and sound.
“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business.”
This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. It will air live on Jan. 4 on E! and USA.