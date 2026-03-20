Kevin Hart to be roasted live on Netflix

Kevin Hart to be roasted live on Netflix

The poster for ‘The Roast of Kevin Hart.’ (Netflix)

Kevin Hart is getting his own roast.

The comedian is going to be roasted live on Netflix during the final night of Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles. Fellow comedian Shane Gillis is set to host the event, which will air live to the streaming platform on May 10.

Hart took to Instagram to announce the roast and share his excitement over it.

“It’s going down MOTHER F******!!!!!!! This is what you want????? Ok FINE!!!!! Let’s get active then…. Just remember that I get the f****** MICROPHONE LAST!!!!!!” Hart captioned his post.

He continued, “There has never been a comedian that has sat in the chair ….. I will be the first …. I can take all of the hard punches…. Bring it B******!!!!!! I’m not even close to scared….. this is what I do m************ ….. let’s f****** gooooooooooooooo…… U better buckle up…. This will be the biggest and the best live event EVER!!!!!!!!!!!”

The Roast of Kevin Hart will be executive produced by Casey Patterson, Jeff Ross, Amy Zvi, Dave Becky and Hart.

A 2024 Netflix live event called The Roast of Tom Brady spent three weeks on the platform’s global top 10 chart, earning 19.2 million views during that time. To date, it has earned 26 million total views.

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See Ariana Grande overdress for the weather in new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo
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Ariana Grande in a promo for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Ariana Grande‘s a Florida girl, so she’s got to wrap up to brave the New York City winter chill — but she kinda overdoes it in the new promo for her Dec. 20 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

In the clip, SNL cast member Ashley Padilla stops by Ari’s dressing room to ask her if she wants to go see the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which is right next to 30 Rock, where the show is produced. When Ari says yes, Ashley warns her, “You might wanna bundle up, it’s kinda cold.” 

Ari puts on a sweater, gloves and earmuffs, before glancing at the weather report and seeing that it’s 32 degrees out. She adds a puffer coat and boots, and then sees the temperature has dropped to 19 degrees. She then piles on a snood, a massive scarf, and a fuzzy hat and mittens, before noticing that it’s now -5 degrees.

Cut to Ari wearing a snowsuit on top of everything, scarf completely wrapped around her face, barely able to move or see. Ashley appears and tells her that access to the tree has been cut off, but they can see it from SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels‘ office. As they admire the tree, Ari announces, “I have to pee.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ariana posted footage on her Instagram Story of herself dressed up as Antonio, the traumatized young castrato singer she originally portrayed on SNL in October 2024.

Saturday will mark the third time Ari’s hosted the show. In addition to the October 2024 show, she hosted in 2016. Cher will be Saturday’s musical guest. 

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Zendaya, Tom Holland are married, stylist claims
Zendaya, Tom Holland are married, stylist claims
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at The Old Sessions House on Dec. 5, 2021, in London. (Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland have tied the knot, according to stylist Law Roach.

The famed celebrity stylist behind many of Zendaya’s looks opened up on the Actor Awards red carpet on Sunday when asked about the couple’s seemingly impending marriage.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach said while speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

“Is that true?” asked the reporter, to which Roach responded, “It’s very true.”

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Zendaya and Holland.

The couple’s engagement was confirmed by People last year after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The celebrity couple met in 2016 while filming the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland starred as the superhero and Zendaya starred as “MJ,” or Michelle Jones-Watson.

Holland seemed to indicate a romance with Zendaya in 2021, wishing her a happy birthday in an Instagram post.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” wrote Holland in the post.

The photo showed Holland in full Spider-Man gear while Zendaya rested her chin on his shoulder and raised a camera to a mirror.

 

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‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
‘﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash’ smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash has burned up the box office again.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series retained its #1 spot over the Christmas holiday weekend, taking in an additional $64 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  So far, the film has earned $760 million worldwide. Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 returned to the #2 spot with $20 million.

Of the new films making their debuts in wide release over the holiday weekend, A24’s Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong champion and con artist, did the best, taking the #3 spot with just under $15.6 million.

Another new film, Anaconda, starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, came in at #5 with just under $14.6 million, while a third new wide release, Song Sung Blue, arrived at #8 with $7.6 million. That film, based on the true story of a real-life couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, is generating Oscar buzz for Kate Hudson, who co-stars opposite Hugh Jackman.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $64 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $20 million
3. Marty Supreme — $15.59 million
4. The Housemaid –– $15.4 million
5. Anaconda — $14.55 million
6. David –– $12.7 million
7. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $11.2 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $7.6 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $5.3 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $4.4 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

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