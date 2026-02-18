In brief: Laura Dern, Gabby Windey join Molly Gordon’s ‘Peaked’ and more

A star-studded group of actors has joined the cast of Molly Gordon’s upcoming comedy film Peaked. Deadline reports that Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke and Gabby Windey are set to appear in the upcoming film, which Gordon will direct and star in. Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is also in talks to star. The movie follows two girls who traumatized others in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion …

Damon Wayans Jr. is set to star in a new drama series pilot for NBC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will star in Puzzled. It is based on Danielle Trussoni’s Puzzle Master novels. Wayans will play Mike, a former college athlete who suffered a traumatic brain injury that caused him to develop acquired savant syndrome …

Leo Woodall is joining forces with Sydney Sweeney. Deadline reports that the actor is set to star alongside Sweeney in the film adaptation of Edith Wharton’s classic novel Custom of the Country. Sweeney is set to play protagonist Undine Spragg in the film, while Josie Rourke will direct the movie from a script she adapted from Wharton’s book …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jason Momoa to star in 'Helldivers' video game film adaptation
Jason Momoa attends ‘The Wrecking Crew’ UK special screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on Jan. 22, 2026, in London, England. (Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa is set to be the face of a popular video game’s film adaptation.

The actor will star in a movie adaptation of Helldivers for PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures. This film will be based on the Arrowhead Game Studios video game of the same name. It has a release date of Nov. 10, 2027.

Justin Lin, who has directed many movies in the Fast and Furious franchise, including The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five and F9, will helm the film. Lin will also produce the film alongside Hutch Parker and Asad Qizilbash.

The Helldivers video game made its debut in 2015. Its sequel, Helldivers 2, sold over 12 million units on both the PlayStation 5 and PC in the first four months after its launch in 2024.

It is a shooter-style video game that has a story that focuses on an elite group of soldiers who battle alien creatures that threaten to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.

There is currently no word on who will star alongside Momoa in the upcoming film.

'Heated Rivalry,' 'Stranger Things' among 2026 GLAAD Media Awards nominees
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

The nominees for the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards have arrived.

The award show, which honors fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community in different forms of media, honored many popular TV shows and movies with nominations.

Some of the series honored with nominations in the outstanding new TV series category include Heated Rivalry, The Hunting Wives, Pluribus, I Love LA and Overcompensating. Also nominated in the category are Boots, Chad Powers, Clean Slate, The Four Seasons, Long Story Short and Mid-Century Modern.

Meanwhile, other popular shows made it into the outstanding comedy series and outstanding drama series categories, including Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Righteous Gemstones, The Last of Us, Severance, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.

Other shows nominated for outstanding comedy series include Big Boys, Ghosts, Hazbin Hotel, Loot, Palm Royale, Survival of the Thickest and The Upshaws, while the remaining nominees in the outstanding drama series category are Brilliant Minds, The Buccaneers, Doctor Who, The Gilded Age, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Sandman.

As for the movies nominated in the outstanding film – wide theatrical release category, they are Blue Moon, Christy, Clown in a Cornfield, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, The History of Sound, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Kiss of the Spider Woman, On Swift Horses, Twinless and The Wedding Banquet.

The 37th annual GLAAD Awards will be presented on March 5.

Kendrick Lamar, 'Sinners' and 'Bel-Air' nominated for 57th annual NAACP Image Awards
Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after securing a win at the Golden Globe Awards, Sinners has become a nominee for the 57th annual NAACP Image Awards. The film leads in motion picture categories with 18 nominations, including outstanding motion picture and outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture. It is followed by Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, which has received nine nods.

Bel-Air, which aired its fourth and final season in 2025, dominates the television categories with seven nominations. Abbott Elementary, Reasonable Doubt and Ruth & Boaz tie with six nods each, and the Netflix show Forever earned five nominations. 

In the music categories, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with six nominations; he’s up for entertainer of the year, outstanding male artist, outstanding music video/visual album and more. Cardi B and Leon Thomas each received four nominations, while Doechii and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor earned three.

Teyana is recognized in both motion picture and music categories. She received a nod for outstanding actress in a limited television (series, special or movie) for her role in Netflix’s Straw and outstanding female artist for her work on her comeback album, Escape Room. Tey is also nominated for entertainer of the year, competing against Kendrick, Doechii, Michael B. Jordan and Cynthia Erivo.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place on Feb. 28 in LA with the theme “We See You.” The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on BET and will be simulcast on CBS.

The full list of nominees is available on bet.com.

