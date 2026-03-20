Chuck Norris remembered by his ‘Expendables’ co-stars after his death at 86

Chuck Norris remembered by his ‘Expendables’ co-stars after his death at 86

Chuck Norris makes his Wizard World Comic Con debut at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring in for Chuck Norris.

The actor and martial artist, known for starring in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger and films like The Delta Force and The Expendables 2, died Thursday morning. He was 86.

On Friday, many across Hollywood and beyond paid tribute to Norris on social media and shared memories of him, including his Expendables 2 co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Stallone shared a photo with Norris on the set of the 2012 action film and captioned the post, “I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family.”

Van Damme added in his post, in which he included photos of Norris over the years, “Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten.”

Expendables 2 actor Dolph Lundgren also took to Instagram to post a photo of Norris. He wrote in the caption, “Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend.”

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Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons
Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons
Restaurateur Dame Prue Leith poses for a portrait as she prepares to host a long table banquet during Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park on Aug. 1, 2025, in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

This news may cause a soggy tissue, but at least that’s better than a soggy bottom.

Prue Leith, the longtime judge of The Great British Bake Off, has announced that she is leaving the show after nine years. The restauranteur shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

“After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith wrote. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.”

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Mary Berry.

Leith continued her goodbye announcement by explaining why she came to this decision.

“But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” Leith wrote. “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

Rahul Mandal, the season 9 Bake Off winner, took to the comments to share support for Leith.

“We will miss you so much. It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent [with] you. You are kind, funny, passionate and always inspired us,” Mandal wrote.

The most recent winner of the show, Jasmine Mitchell, also sent love Leith’s way in the comments.

“Awwwww, Prue you’re amazing and we will miss you so very much,” she wrote.

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‘It Ends with Us’ author Colleen Hoover reveals cancer journey
‘It Ends with Us’ author Colleen Hoover reveals cancer journey
Colleen Hoover hosts a ‘Regretting You’ fan screening at AMC NorthPark 15 on Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover is sharing a health update with her many readers and fans.

The It Ends with Us author revealed she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in an Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “Second to last day of radiation! I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Hoover wrote that she had received test results back from a geneticist that explained her cancer did not stem from “family genes” and was not tied to HPV or hormonal factors.

She added that she was “happy and grateful to be alive.”

Hoover has not revealed the type of cancer with which she was diagnosed.

The author was noticeably absent from the October 2025 premiere for the movie Regretting You, which was adapted from her 2019 book of the same name.

“I’m super bummed, but am having an unavoidable surgery and can’t travel for a while,” Hoover wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Hoover’s latest book, Woman Down, is out Tuesday.

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Netflix renews ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for season 2, shares season 1 release date
Netflix renews ‘Little House on the Prairie’ for season 2, shares season 1 release date
The first-look photo of the upcoming ‘Little House on the Prairie’ series. (Netflix)

Little House on the Prairie has been renewed for season 2 many months ahead of its first season premiere.

Netflix also announced the release date and official first look at the first season of the series. Season 1 will debut to the streamer on July 9.

This new adaptation transforms the beloved, semi-autobiographical books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder into a show that is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” according to Netflix. It will offer “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine says in a press release. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Alice Halsey will star as Laura Ingalls in the show. Also starring are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

Netflix’s vice president of drama series, Jinny Howe, says the streamer is “delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut.”

She continues, “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

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