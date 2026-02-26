Sarah Michelle Gellar shares tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg on anniversary of her death
Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg one year after her death.
The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a carousel of photos with Trachtenberg, as well as a lengthy caption paying tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star.
“I’m not sure how it’s been a year. I’m one of the lucky ones who has over 30 years of memories with you. From our first day on set together, to less than a year later, when you were already taller than me,” Gellar wrote.
The actress continued, saying she first worked with Trachtenberg on All My Children and watched her “become a star” in the film Harriet the Spy.
“You were great to my kids. Countless kids bdays you attended even though I’m sure you had somewhere cooler to be,” Gellar wrote. “But most of all, when I think of you, that smile that took up your entire face and brought so much joy to others is what comes to mind.”
Gellar ended her tribute by saying she will never forget Trachtenberg.
“You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers,” Gellar wrote.
Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment on Feb. 26, 2025. She died a natural death at age 39 from complications of diabetes, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office.
Eric Dane is opening up about his future in acting while living with ALS.
During a panel hosted by the I Am ALS organization on Tuesday night, the Euphoria star said that moving forward, he plans to focus his acting career on roles that involve ALS.
“I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech,” Dane said from the stage, which he shared with the I Am ALS founders and his colleagues from the series Brilliant Minds.
“I’m willing to do just about anything. I’ll take on any role, but I think from here on out, it’s going to have to be, you know, ALS-centric,” he said.
“It’s gonna be very difficult for me to play any other role where, you know … look at the 800-pound gorilla in the room. And I’m fine with that,” he continued. “I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity.”
Dane also discussed his experience acting in Brilliant Minds, in which he plays a firefighter living with ALS.
“I’ve never played a character who’s going through something … I’m dealing with in real time, in real life as well,” he said. “It was hard, and there were moments where it was very difficult for me to even get the lines out, but I overall, I was really grateful for the experience. I found it to be a bit cathartic.”
Dane said his condition can be disheartening, saying that though he has “no reason to be in a good spirit at any time” he still manages to find joy.
“It’s encouraging for me to know that I actually can have, like, a buoyant spirit in the face of something so horrible,” he added.
Dane also said he felt it was important to speak out about his ALS journey.
“It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can, because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore,” he said.
The former Grey’s Anatomy star announced in April that he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
In an interview that aired in June on Good Morning America, Dane told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer he was “fighting as much as I can.”
“There’s so much about it that’s out of my control,” he added at the time.
Dane, a father of two daughters, went on to describe himself as “resilient” in both his fight against ALS and his fight to stay optimistic.
“I’m very hopeful … I don’t think this is the end of my story,” he said, speaking with Sawyer. “And whether it is or it isn’t, I’m gonna carry that idea with me.”
ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The NIH states that ALS causes motor neurons — a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord — to deteriorate, causing the muscles to weaken, and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.
There is currently no known cure for ALS, but some treatments, and physical and speech therapies, may slow down the progression of the disorder and improve an ALS patient’s quality of life.
The NIH states that the average prognosis for ALS patients is two to five years of survival from the time of first symptoms, but there is a range: 10% of people with the condition live 10 years or more.
Baz Luhrmann’s new documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, is now in IMAX theaters and will arrive in regular theaters on Feb. 27. It features long-lost footage from Elvis’ 1970s Las Vegas residency and other concerts from that period, narrated by Elvis via a previously unheard interview.
Luhrmann tells ABC Audio Elvis was talking about his life “in such an unguarded way” in the interview. He adds, “And in that moment, we went, ‘Well, [documentaries] about Elvis are always talking heads … they’re always people saying, you know, ‘I put gas in Elvis’ car one day, and he looked at me, and I wrote a book.’ And we just wanted to get out of the way.”
Between the self-narration and the candid rehearsal footage, Luhrmann says people have been surprised at how Elvis comes across in the film.
“I think everyone universally says, ‘I had no idea he was so funny and self-effacing, and humble and kind, and really, really such a great musician,'” he says.
The film also explores the notion that Elvis’ Vegas shows during that period were “cheesy.”
“You cannot see this film and deny the uniqueness of the talent, the energy, and the absolute spiritual commitment to the audience and the music,” Luhrmann says. But that commitment turned into what the director believes was an addiction: Between 1969 and 1977, Elvis performed 1,100 shows.
“I think what happens is, the only love he really trusts is the love he gets across the footlights and the love he gives back to the fans,” Luhrmann says. “And so the only really safe and comfortable place for Elvis is on that stage.”
Despite all those performances, Luhrmann notes Elvis never got to fulfill his dream of touring overseas.
“He never got that world tour,” says Luhrmann. “In fact, the world tour that he dreamed of is what he’s getting now with this film.”