See Lisa Kudrow come back as Valerie Cherish in ‘The Comeback’ season 3 trailer

See Lisa Kudrow come back as Valerie Cherish in ‘The Comeback’ season 3 trailer

Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish in ‘The Comeback’ season 3. (Erin Simkin/HBO)

Get ready for the comeback of The Comeback.

HBO has released the official trailer for the third and final season of the Lisa Kudrow-starring comedy series.

The new season, which comes from the show’s original creators Michael Patrick King and Kudrow, premieres to HBO and will stream on HBO Max on March 22. A new episode will debut each week leading up to the series finale on May 10.

The trailer shows off what this third and final chapter in Valerie Cherish’s (Kudrow) journey will consist of. We see her starring in and executive producing a sitcom called How’s That?!, which she loves, before she discovers the show is being written by AI.

This new trailer comes more than 20 years after the first season of the show debuted in 2005 and more than 10 years after season 2. King and Kudrow will both executive produce the season, which will include other returning series regulars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young.

The season 3 cast will also include Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern and Andrew Scott.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Teyana Taylor recreates ‘Waiting to Exhale’ burning car scene for ‘SNL’ promo
Teyana Taylor recreates ‘Waiting to Exhale’ burning car scene for ‘SNL’ promo
Teyana Taylor at Disney Advertising Upfront. (Disney/Jose Alvarado)

Teyana Taylor is giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come when she hosts the Jan. 23 episode of Saturday Night Live. She flexes her acting chops in a promo clip released on social media Wednesday.

In the teaser, Teyana listens as cast member Ashley Padilla vents about Andrew Dismukes eating her eggplant parmesan. After hearing the news, she suggests Ashley seek vengeance and transforms into a look akin to Angela Bassett‘s Bernadine in the popular Waiting to Exhale burning car scene.

In the film, Bassett’s character, filled with emotion after her husband leaves her for a younger white secretary, goes into his closet and collects his expensive clothes. She uses a wagon to bring them out to his BMW, pours gasoline on top and lights it all on fire. Teyana channels this energy in the SNL clip as she helps Ashley gather Andrew’s belongings into a wagon before setting it ablaze.

“Why? Was this about the parm?” Andrew asks when he sees his things burning. Reciting the lines from Waiting to Exhale, Teyana responds, “Get yo s***! Get yo s***! And GET OUT!”

Rock band Geese will make their SNL debut as musical guest Saturday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Cosby Jr., son of ‘Real Housewives’ star Mary Cosby, dies at 23
Robert Cosby Jr., son of ‘Real Housewives’ star Mary Cosby, dies at 23
Mary Cosby on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’ (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, has died at 23.

Mary Cosby shared news of her son’s death in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” she wrote. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.”

She added, “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Cosby Jr.’s death to ABC News on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a call for an overdose on Monday at an address associated with someone matching Cosby Jr.’s name and age in Salt Lake City, which turned into a death investigation.

The Police Department did not share a cause of death.

Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed the news on social media, writing, “Devastatingly sad news out of SLC. This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr.”

Mary Cosby had recently shared a photo of her son on Instagram, prior to his death, writing in the caption, “#godfirst Love you all. My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm.”

Cosby Jr. was born to parents Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Sr.

Mary Cosby’s Bravo cast bio states that she is “committed to supporting her son Robert Jr.’s sobriety and navigates life after the passing of her estranged mother.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘A Man on the Inside’ renewed for season 3 and more
In brief: ‘A Man on the Inside’ renewed for season 3 and more

A Man on the Inside is coming back for another season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from creator Michael Schur for a third season. Ted Danson will once again star as the detective Charles Nieuwendyk in this new season. Schur said the team is “absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of A Man on the Inside. It’s a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases.” …

The first look at the upcoming Apple TV film Outcome has arrived. Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer star alongside director Jonah Hill in the movie, which will premiere on April 10. The dark comedy follows a beloved Hollywood star who dives into his hidden demons after he’s extorted by a video that could shatter his reputation. Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade and Atsuko Okatsuka also star …

The official trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has arrived. Apple TV will debut the second season of the Monsterverse series on Feb. 27. After its premiere, a new episode will debut every Friday through May 1. Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe star in the 10-episode season …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.