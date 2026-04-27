‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 gets release date, new teaser trailer

‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 gets release date, new teaser trailer

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 3. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

House of the Dragon season 3 officially has a release date.

HBO has announced that the third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series will premiere on June 21. It finds House Targaryen divided as ever, picking up where season 2 left off.

Additionally, the network has released a brand-new teaser trailer showing off season 3.

The show’s returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

At the beginning of the trailer we hear Daemon Targaryen (Smith) tell his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), that she is the strongest ruler there has ever been.

“You now have the power no man has ever wielded. You will have an empire unassailable, Rhaenyra. And our children will rule it forever and a day,” Daemon says.

The trailer ends with Rhaenyra making her plans known.

“There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule,” she says, as we see her hold a crown.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

In addition to airing on HBO linear, season 3 of the fantasy drama series will be available to stream on HBO Max.

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Oscars 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ wins best animated feature film
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(L-R) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle Wong accept the best animated feature film for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KPop Demon Hunters has taken home the gold at the 2026 Academy Awards, picking up the award for best animated feature film.

It beat out fellow nominees Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2.

Directors Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle Wong took the stage to accept the Oscar, with Kang dedicating the award to Koreans everywhere. “For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this,” she said. “This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere.”

Wong thanked their partners at Netflix, Sony Pictures Animations and Sony Pictures Music, as well as their spouses; she ended with a special shoutout to her mother.

Appelhans sent encouraging words to young filmmakers, artists and musicians around the world. “Tell your story. Sing in your voice,” he said. “I promise you the world is waiting.”

KPop Demon Hunters 2 is officially in development at Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, with Kang and Appelhans coming back to direct.

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Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya shares a dark secret with Robert Pattinson in the official trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new trailer shows off what that “unexpected twist” may be. During a drinking game with their friends, who are played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, everyone shares what they consider to be the worst thing they’ve ever done. While the group laughs at most of the confessions, what Zendaya’s Emma admits to gives them all pause.

“How can you even trust her?” Haim’s character says to Pattinson’s Charlie afterward, who then calls her out for being hypocritical.

“Emma, true love is complicated. It’s about acceptance. Radical acceptance,” Charlie says later in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Emma asking, “Why are you acting like you’ve never done anything bad?”

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, release date
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, release date
Stars of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ including Taylor Frankie Paul, in season 4 of the series. (Fred Hayes/Disney)

Come ye saints, come ye sinners … to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 teaser trailer.

Along with the new teaser, Hulu has announced that the upcoming fourth season is set to debut all 10 of its episodes on March 12.

This new season of the show finds the women of #MomTok more famous than ever. It follows Taylor Frankie Paul as she is announced to star as the lead in a new season of The Bachelorette. It also takes place during the same time that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt were competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars.

That competition “creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down,” according to the official season 4 synopsis. “Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets — they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?”

The 30-second teaser finds Paul crying into her phone. “I hate all of you, because you all knew. Goodbye,” Paul says as she hangs up the phone.

The teaser ends with a bang. Jessi Draper, while dressed up like a Playboy bunny, asks, “Is she gonna be a pregnant Bachelorette?”

In addition to Paul, Affleck, Leavitt and Draper, season 4 stars Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives posted the new teaser to its social media on Wednesday, where several members of #MomTok shared their reactions.

“I’m scuuuuurrred for once,” Paul commented alongside an eyes emoji, while Hope wrote, “i feel like i cried a lot this season…can’t wait to watch!”

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