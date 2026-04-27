‘Enola Holmes 3’ gets release date, first-look photos tease big wedding

‘Enola Holmes 3’ gets release date, first-look photos tease big wedding

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Enola Holmes is back, and this time it seems she’s ready to walk down the aisle.

Netflix has shared new images and details about the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister. The streamer also revealed that Enola Holmes 3 will make its debut on July 1.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in the movie, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

The streamer posted many new photos from the film to its socials on Monday, including one of Enola wearing a wedding dress and matching veil.

Brown hinted at Enola and Tewkesbury’s relationship maturing in an interview with Netflix.

“What’s been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of their relationship,” Brown said. “It’s not just playful anymore, it has real weight to it. We trust each other a lot, which means we can take more risks and really lean into the emotional side of their story.”

Philip Barantini directed Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

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