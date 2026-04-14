Patrick Schwarzenegger to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report

Patrick Schwarzenegger to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation: Report

Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

It seems Patrick Schwarzenegger is joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actor will star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, Deadline reports.

ABC Audio has reached out to 20th Century Studios for confirmation.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the January 2026 release of People We Meet on Vacation. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

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Sophie Turner is the new Lara Croft.

With the Tomb Raider reboot series officially in production, Amazon MGM Studios has released a first-look image of the former Game of Thrones star looking the part of the iconic video game character.

Turner looks ready for adventure, sporting a green tank top, black shorts, red-tinted sunglasses and Croft’s signature gun holsters.

The series, from showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs. It’s set to air on Prime Video.

Turner is the latest actress to take on the role of Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie previously played the part in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel, 2003’s The Cradle of Life. Alicia Vikander took over the role in the 2018 reboot, Tomb Raider.

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Quinta Brunson won outstanding character voice-over performance (motion picture) for voicing Dr. Fuzzby in Zootopia 2, while her Abbott Elementary costar Tyler James William got outstanding directing in a comedy series for his work on “The Science Fair” episode of their show. 

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The full list of winners can be found on the award show’s website. The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

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The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a carousel of photos with Trachtenberg, as well as a lengthy caption paying tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star.

“I’m not sure how it’s been a year. I’m one of the lucky ones who has over 30 years of memories with you. From our first day on set together, to less than a year later, when you were already taller than me,” Gellar wrote.

The actress continued, saying she first worked with Trachtenberg on All My Children and watched her “become a star” in the film Harriet the Spy.

“You were great to my kids. Countless kids bdays you attended even though I’m sure you had somewhere cooler to be,” Gellar wrote. “But most of all, when I think of you, that smile that took up your entire face and brought so much joy to others is what comes to mind.”

Gellar ended her tribute by saying she will never forget Trachtenberg.

“You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers,” Gellar wrote.

Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment on Feb. 26, 2025. She died a natural death at age 39 from complications of diabetes, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office.

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