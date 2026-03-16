Oscars 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ wins best animated feature film

Oscars 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ wins best animated feature film

(L-R) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle Wong accept the best animated feature film for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KPop Demon Hunters has taken home the gold at the 2026 Academy Awards, picking up the award for best animated feature film.

It beat out fellow nominees Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2.

Directors Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle Wong took the stage to accept the Oscar, with Kang dedicating the award to Koreans everywhere. “For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this,” she said. “This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere.”

Wong thanked their partners at Netflix, Sony Pictures Animations and Sony Pictures Music, as well as their spouses; she ended with a special shoutout to her mother.

Appelhans sent encouraging words to young filmmakers, artists and musicians around the world. “Tell your story. Sing in your voice,” he said. “I promise you the world is waiting.”

KPop Demon Hunters 2 is officially in development at Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, with Kang and Appelhans coming back to direct.

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Peter Jackson to introduce ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films in theatrical rerelease
Peter Jackson to introduce ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films in theatrical rerelease
Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures/Fathom Entertainment)

Fans of The Lord of the Rings will get a special surprise as the films return to theaters to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring.

All three of The Lord of the Rings films are returning to cinemas this January. Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Entertainment have announced that director Peter Jackson has recorded exclusive and lengthy fan introductions for each of the extended editions of the three films — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King — which will play ahead of the films.

These fan introductions will include Jackson reflecting on the making of all of the films, what it was like to bring Middle-earth to life and what made creating the films so special. They are custom, never-before-seen insights from Jackson, and the videos were made exclusively for this Fathom Entertainment rerelease.

A sample of the introduction from Jackson for the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring is available to watch now.

“We could not be more pleased that the large The Lord of the Rings fanbase will have the benefit of hearing in-depth and exclusively in theatres from Peter Jackson himself prior to each of these three remarkable films,” Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer at Fathom Entertainment, said. “The extended editions of the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings movies are sure to be a landmark event for fans and a high point for classic film re-releases in 2026.”

You can return to the shire with the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters from Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 and Jan. 23 through Jan. 25.

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Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. in deal valued at billion
Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. in deal valued at $83 billion
Netflix logo (Courtesy Netflix)

Netflix has announced that it has entered a “definitive agreement” to acquire Warner Bros. — including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO — in a deal valued at approximately $83 billion, according to the company.

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix said in the statement released Friday morning.

“Beloved franchises, shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe will join Netflix’s extensive portfolio including Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence and Extraction, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences worldwide,” the company continued.

The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026, Netflix said.

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

The cash and stock transaction has a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion and an equity value of $72 billion, Netflix said.

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Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) in the 2010 film ‘Tangled.’ (Disney)

 At last we see the light.

Walt Disney Studios has announced the cast for its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical, Tangled.

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider.

“Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters,” the official Disney Studios Instagram account shared on Wednesday.

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature.

There is currently no word on who will take on the role of villainous Mother Gothel, who was voiced by Donna Murphy in the original film.

Croft is best known for playing Raven in the DC Universe superhero series Titans, which ran from 2018-2023. She also starred in the 2023 Netflix film True Spirit.

In addition to his work in the Zombies films, Manheim is known for the Paramount+ series School Spirits.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Other songs featured in the film included “When Will My Life Begin?”, “Mother Knows Best” and “I’ve Got a Dream.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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