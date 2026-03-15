Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins best supporting actress

Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins best supporting actress

Amy Madigan accepts the best actress in a supporting role award for ‘Weapons’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Amy Madigan won best supporting actress at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was her second Oscar nomination and first win. Madigan was awarded the prize for her performance as Aunt Gladys in Weapons. She was nominated alongside Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor.

Last year’s winner, Zoe Saldaña, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actress nominees. Saldaña won the award in 2025 for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

Madigan made history with her nomination for Weapons. It came a record-setting 40 years after she was first nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in the 1985 film Twice in a Lifetime. Her win for Weapons has now set a record for the longest gap between nominations before a win.

While onstage, Madigan shouted out her fellow nominees in her category, saying that everyone has been so welcoming to her across the entirety of awards season. She also made the crowd laugh as she talked about how she created her acceptance speech.

“I was in the shower last night trying to think of something to say as I was shaving my legs,” Madigan said, before looking down at her outfit. “I have pants on, I don’t have to worry about that.”

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Peter Jackson to introduce ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films in theatrical rerelease
Peter Jackson to introduce ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films in theatrical rerelease
Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures/Fathom Entertainment)

Fans of The Lord of the Rings will get a special surprise as the films return to theaters to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring.

All three of The Lord of the Rings films are returning to cinemas this January. Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Entertainment have announced that director Peter Jackson has recorded exclusive and lengthy fan introductions for each of the extended editions of the three films — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King — which will play ahead of the films.

These fan introductions will include Jackson reflecting on the making of all of the films, what it was like to bring Middle-earth to life and what made creating the films so special. They are custom, never-before-seen insights from Jackson, and the videos were made exclusively for this Fathom Entertainment rerelease.

A sample of the introduction from Jackson for the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring is available to watch now.

“We could not be more pleased that the large The Lord of the Rings fanbase will have the benefit of hearing in-depth and exclusively in theatres from Peter Jackson himself prior to each of these three remarkable films,” Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer at Fathom Entertainment, said. “The extended editions of the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings movies are sure to be a landmark event for fans and a high point for classic film re-releases in 2026.”

You can return to the shire with the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters from Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 and Jan. 23 through Jan. 25.

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﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
﻿’Hoppers’﻿ leaps to #1 debut at the box office
A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

Hoppers has bounced its way to a #1 debut at the box office.

The latest film from Pixar brought in $46 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That knocked the previous week’s box office leader, slasher movie Scream 7, to #2, which added $17.3 million to its total.

The Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed The Bride! came in third place with an opening weekend total of $7.26 million. The film stars Jessie Buckley as the titular bride of Frankenstein’s monster, played by Christian Bale.

Two holdovers rounded out the top five. Animated sports comedy GOAT took fourth place with $6.6 million, while the romantic literary adaptation Wuthering Heights slotted in at #5 with $3.375 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Hoppers — $46 million
2. Scream 7 — $17.3 million
3. The Bride! — $7.26 million
4. GOAT — $6.6 million
5. Wuthering Heights — $3.75 million
6. Crime 101 — $2.07 million
7. Send Help — $1.6 million
8. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $1.525 million
9. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $1.524 million
10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — $1.3 million

﻿Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

﻿

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Anne Hathaway to star in Paramount+ true crime series ‘Fear Not’
Anne Hathaway to star in Paramount+ true crime series ‘Fear Not’
Anne Hathaway attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway is on board for a new Paramount+ limited series called Fear Not.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce the series, which tells the true story of serial killer Stephen Morin and the unlikely bond he formed with the last woman he ever kidnapped. Hathaway will play his captive, Margy Palm, who uses her faith to connect with Morin.

According to the show’s logline, “Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”

The six-part series is set to premiere in 2027.

Hathaway has a busy year coming up, with the films Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, Verity and Flowervale Street all set for release.

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