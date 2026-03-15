Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien jokes about Timothée Chalamet, gets optimistic & more during monologue

Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien jokes about Timothée Chalamet, gets optimistic & more during monologue

ABC’s The Oscars hosted by Conan O’Brien. ((Disney/Mark Seliger)

The 98th annual Academy Awards went down in Hollywood Sunday, with host Conan O’Brien kicking things off with a taped segment set to Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” which had him made up to look like Amy Madigan’s character in Weapons and dropping into Oscar-nominated films.

He opened his monologue by saying he was honored to be the “last human host of the Academy Awards,” before joking, “Last year when I hosted Los Angeles was on fire, but this year everything’s going great.”

Noting that security was tighter at the Oscars this year, he joked it was because of concerns over “attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” a reference to Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments, adding “they’re just mad you left out jazz.”

There were also cracks about the Oscars getting political, joking there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at Dave & Buster’s, as well as jokes about it being Netflix’s Ted Sarandos’ first time in a theater and several about the nominated films, including Hamnet and Bugonia sounding “like off-brand lunch meat.”

But it wasn’t all jokes, with Conan then getting serious about why the Oscars are important.

“Everyone watching around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times,” he said. “It’s at moments like these that I believe that the Oscars are particularly resonant.”

“Every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty,” he added. “We pay tribute tonight, not to just film but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience and that rarest of qualities today, optimism.”

Finally he noted, “So let us celebrate not because we think all is well, but because we work and hope for better in the days ahead.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, ‘The Year: 2025’
Robin Roberts revisits defining moments in upcoming special, ‘The Year: 2025’
‘The Year: 2025’ poster (ABC)

Good morning, America — and good bye to 2025. As the year draws to a close, Robin Roberts is once again inviting viewers to pause and reflect with her 15th annual year-end special.

The Year: 2025 finds Robin revisiting the moments that defined the past 12 months, alongside a lineup of ABC News voices, including David MuirMichael Strahan, Linsey Davis and Sunny Hostin, along with special guests such as The Jonas Brothers, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson and Sinners star Miles Canton.

The special looks back at headline-making events including the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. It airs on Dec. 29, but Robin says the process of tracking potential moments began at the top of the year.

“It’s just trying to get a sense from folks, what have you remembered?” Robin explains of her year-end special. “What have you forgot? What should you remember? What do you want to forget?” 

She’s most eager to revisit the stories that are no longer in the headlines but still matter deeply, like the devastating LA wildfires early in 2025 and the people still affected by its impact. She’s also excited to highlight lighter moments, including the story of a father who built a pantry during the government shutdown and was met with overwhelming support from his neighbors.

“It’s the holidays,” Robin shares. “You want a moment to exhale and breathe. So I just love the mixture that we bring to the year.” She credits her “fabulous team of producers” for putting the show together, as well as the anchors and correspondents who she calls “the best in the field.” 

The Year: 2025 begins at 8 p.m ET on ABC and streams the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Walton Goggins talks ‘Fallout’ season 2, which has premiered early
Walton Goggins talks ‘Fallout’ season 2, which has premiered early
Walton Goggins in ‘Fallout’ season 2. (Lorenzo Sisti/Prime Video)

‘Tis the season, because Fallout season 2 premiered on Prime Video one day earlier than planned.

The first episode of season 2 of the popular show based on the hit video game franchise debuted on Tuesday. It was previously expected to release on Wednesday.

Walton Goggins stars as The Ghoul in Fallout, and he spoke with ABC Audio about what he’s most looking forward to fans seeing in season 2.

The actor said he’s “been in television for a very long time” and “been lucky to be in” the position of starring in an incredibly popular first season of a TV show before this.

“In season 2, you have an opportunity to do something really spectacular if you’re able to achieve it,” Goggins said. “The table is set for you to do something much deeper because the groundwork has already been laid. And I’m just excited for the audience to see how deep we go in season 2 for all of these characters and all of the relationships.”

Goggins is also excited for fans to see “the way in which this analog version of what at times can be a green screen world — how that’s not what we’ve leaned into.”

Instead, the actor wants viewers to see “that it’s tactile and it’s real and a lot of people put a lot care into it. So I can’t wait for people to see that.”

The actor also teases there are many video game Easter eggs in season 2, but that they “aren’t gratuitous.”

“They are weaved into the story because it’s organic to the story,” he continued. “One glaring example is the introduction of Robert House into this world, played by Justin Theroux, who happens to be a really good friend of mine in real life.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: The first part of season 4 of the romance series focuses on the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict. 

Disney+
Wonder Man: Check out the latest series from Marvel Television about an actor who becomes a superhero. 

Apple TV
Shrinking: The third season of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford makes its premiere. 

Prime Video
The Wrecking CrewJason Momoa and Dave Bautista are estranged half-brothers in the action-comedy film. 

Paramount+
School Spirits: The third season of the series about teenagers in the afterlife debuts. 

Movie theaters
Send Help: Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the survival thriller film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.