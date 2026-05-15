In brief: ‘Doctor Who’ to stream on AMC+ and more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are developing a movie adaptation of the memoir No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege. Variety reports the book is an Afghan war memoir that follows British Maj. Adam Jowett’s command of a unit of Paras and Royal Irish Rangers in Afghanistan in July 2006. Prince Harry, Markle and Tracy Ryerson will produce the movie for their Archewell Productions …
Doctor Who is headed to AMC+. Thirteen seasons of the British sci-fi series will now stream in the U.S. on AMC+ starting on June 11. The show follows a regenerating Time Lord who travels throughout time and space …
The upcoming film Never Change! now has a release date. The movie is set to debut to Hulu on June 17. It will make its world premiere debut at the Tribeca Festival on June 9. The film follows the 2008 graduating class of North Meadows High School, who had their senior year cut short due to a tornado. Now in their mid-30s, the class returns to their hometown to finish high school once and for all. It stars John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone and Gary Richardson …
Trinity Bliss joined the world of Avatar when she was only 7 years old.
The 16-year-old actress has spent the better part of her life training, filming and promoting her breakout role as Tuk Sully, the youngest child of Neytiri and Jake Sully, in both Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The latter film is now available to watch on all digital platforms.
“I have grown up with her, and she’s just such a big part of me and she’ll live in me forever because of that,” Bliss said. “I just saw myself in her in so many ways and I think that was, like, an exciting thing about discovering in her and through her and who she is from the training process to filming.”
Bliss relates to Tuk being the youngest child in the Sully family.
“We both just want to keep up with the older kids, and prove our worth and not be underestimated,” Bliss said. “She’s much more fearless than me, and I wish I could embody that. But even just the fact that she’s mixed race, I saw myself in her in so many ways.”
It’s no secret that Bliss wants to continue Tuk’s story in two more potential Avatar sequels. She says Tuk has been “stuck in this time capsule of being 8 and 9” while she was able to age in real life.
“I would just love to explore her in Avatar 4 and 5, and just see who she is as a teenager and who she evolves into, especially because in the time jump that happens in [Avatar] 4, so much happens to our characters that makes them grow so much in ways they really shouldn’t have to, but in ways that are also so important to who they are,” Bliss said. “I’m so excited at the idea of getting to see her in that way and play her at the age I’m at now.”
Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death has been revealed.
The actress died of a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate, released Monday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Rectal cancer is listed on the certificate as the underlying cause of death.
A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage in a lung artery that occurs as a result of a blood clot traveling to the lungs, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
The 71-year-old actress had not publicly revealed any health struggles.
O’Hara’s manager first confirmed news of her death on Friday, Jan. 30.
The Los Angeles Fire Department told ABC News it received a call for medical aid earlier that day at 4:48 a.m. at an address connected to O’Hara. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition at that time, according to the LAFD.
O’Hara’s vast and prolific acting career included more than 100 roles across TV and film. She recently scored accolades for her role in the comedy series Schitt’s Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. At the time of her death, she was starring in the award-winning Apple series The Studio.
Her portrayal of Moira in Schitt’s Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.
As news of O’Hara’s death spread, tributes for the late actress poured in from across the world of entertainment.
Dan Levy paid tribute to O’Hara in an Instagram post, writing, “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years.”
“Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family,” he continued. “It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.”
The cast and crew of The Studio, the Apple TV series on which O’Hara starred opposite Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn and more, also paid tribute to the acclaimed actress in the wake of her death. A rep for Rogen shared a statement on the show’s behalf, which read, “We are at a loss for words at the passing of our friend Catherine O’Hara.”
“She was a hero to all of us, and we pinched ourselves every day that we got to work with her on The Studio,” the statement continued. “She was somehow classy, warm, and hilarious all at the same time. We’re unbelievably saddened she is gone and send our deepest sympathy to [her husband] Bo and all her family.”
O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons, Matthew Welch and Luke Welch.
Our first look at Jason Momoa in character as the antihero Lobo has arrived.
DC Studios co-head James Gunn posted a new video teaser showing off Momoa’s take on Lobo, whom he portrays in the upcoming film Supergirl, to Instagram on Friday.
The video finds Momoa on set of the new movie, which stars Milly Alcock as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Momoa exits his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, where he is then asked if he has any comments about playing Lobo.
“Finally,” Momoa says.
The video then shows off several scenes of Momoa as Lobo in the film to the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” which also played in the film’s official teaser trailer.
Craig Gillespie directs the superhero movie about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.
The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”
In addition to Momoa and Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.