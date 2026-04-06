Final trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ features new song ‘Runway’ by Lady Gaga, Doechii

Final trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ features new song ‘Runway’ by Lady Gaga, Doechii

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 features a new song by Lady Gaga and Doechii, titled “Runway.”

“You were born for the runway,” Gaga sings at the end of the trailer.

The Mayhem artist was also photographed on the set of the film, but so far, she hasn’t been officially announced as a cast member.

The final trailer for the highly anticipated sequel includes more details about Andy Sachs’ (Anne Hathaway) return to fashion magazine Runway, where she worked as a junior assistant to Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) years ago.

It opens with Simone Ashley’s character Amari — Miranda’s new assistant — showing Andy to her new office at Runway, with Andy telling Amari she used to have her job.

In another clip, Miranda tells Andy that she was hired back at Runway to “help us with our current scandal.” She then clarifies that she “did not hire” Andy personally, and all she needs to do is “bide my time until you fail.”

More clips show Andy alongside her former Runway colleague Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt) and Nigel Kipling (played by Stanley Tucci).

To celebrate the film’s release, 20th Century Studios is launching an all-new, limited-edition promotional Runway magazine on April 13.

Tucci and Hathaway appeared in a teaser for the magazine release on Instagram, with Tucci reading the issue, which features Blunt’s character on the cover.

The limited-edition Runway issue will be available in pop-up newsstands in Los Angeles, New York City and select locations across the country, as well as online.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters May 1.

20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images)

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.

Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “A brand new day starts now. I can’t wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay — exclusive in theatres July 31st.”

The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.

It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).

“Hi, my name is Peter Parker,” Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. “You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I’m not just Peter Parker: I’m Spider-Man.”

The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He’s still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, “The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they’re joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lara Jean, Kitty reunite in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 trailer
Lara Jean, Kitty reunite in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 trailer
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song Covey in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

The Song Covey sisters are back together in the official trailer for season 3 of XO, Kitty.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of the coming-of-age romance series.

Season 3 marks the first time that Lana Condor, the star of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, has reprised her beloved character of Lara Jean Song Covey after the 2021 movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

Season 3 of XO, Kitty finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

Condor told Netflix in a press release that “it’s such a joy to be able to come back and see Anna. I think she did an amazing job creating the XO, Kitty world. It’s such a dream to be able to work with her again. I feel really excited and happy and honored I get to be back.”

The trailer finds Lara Jean arriving to Seoul, South Korea, after Kitty experiences some heartbreak.

“Whatever happens with Min Ho, we can’t just stop living our lives,” Lara Jean tells Kitty. “We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure.”

XO, Kitty season 3 arrives to Netflix on April 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Road to the Oscars 2026: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas on her ‘Sentimental Value’ nomination: ‘Kind of absurd’
Road to the Oscars 2026: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas on her ‘Sentimental Value’ nomination: ‘Kind of absurd’
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes Borg in ‘Sentimental Value.’ (Kasper Tuxen Andersen)

The 98th annual Oscars are less than a week away. Many of the stars of Sentimental Value are nominated at Sunday’s ceremony, including Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who plays Agnes Borg in Joachim Trier’s Norwegian film.

Lilleaas, who is nominated for best supporting actress, told ABC Audio “just being in a movie that so many people get to see and enjoy” is what is most special about recognition like this. So is connecting with people about the film during its press tour.

“I think that’s what I’m gonna be taking with me through life,” Lilleaas said. “Getting to meet people after they’ve seen it and hear their thoughts and hear how they’re reacting based on their own lives.”

She continued, “People share a lot of personal stuff, and I appreciate it, because when do you ever get to hear those stories and how similar we are across culture? It’s like, we all have family in one way or another and they seem to work in more or less the same way, despite where we live.”

ABC Audio spoke to Lilleaas before she was Oscar-nominated. She said she was centering the film’s impact and focusing less on what it means to get awarded for her work.

“These awards, it’s something that I’ve seen from afar and it’s never been part of how I work or how I live or what I think is ever attainable or is ever a focus even,” Lilleaas said. “So it’s kind of absurd and a little bit outside of the body. It’s something that’s just somebody’s talking about and that I’m trying not to think about so much.” 

The Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.