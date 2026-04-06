Jaafar Jackson says he’s excited for people to watch ‘Michael,’ get a better understanding of the King of Pop

Jaafar Jackson says he’s excited for people to watch ‘Michael,’ get a better understanding of the King of Pop

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson stars in the upcoming biopic Michael as Michael Jackson alongside Colman Domingo as his father, Joseph Jackson. Reflecting on their first meeting, Jaafar described what it was like to connect on set.

“I remember seeing Colman for the first time when I was at the Sony stages,” he told Miles Teller in a chat for Interview Magazine. “[H]e came and visited while I was on stage rehearsing. He was just standing on the side of the stage looking at me, but I didn’t know.”

Afterward, “He walked up to me and we just hugged,” Jaafar recalled. “I really felt that love and protection from Colman throughout the entire shoot.”

“It was crazy for me to see him bring Joseph [Jackson] to life. He was so locked in, and we weren’t even rolling,” he added, noting that memories of his grandfather came to mind during filming.

He also described it as “very emotional” watching Nia Long portray his grandmother Katherine Jackson, and displaying “that love and that passion and those little subtleties that really make her who she is.”

Jaafar revealed it took him a year to tell his family about landing the role. While his mother was blown away, his father, Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson, has yet to watch the film.

As for his own thoughts on his performance, Jaafar admitted he questioned some scenes but ultimately felt proud and continues to “find new things to appreciate.”

With the film coming out April 24, he said he’s most excited for audiences to see a more human side of Michael.

“A lot of people are familiar with the iconic moments, but there’s a whole emotional layer that hasn’t ever really been seen,” Jaafar said. “I feel like people will understand him a lot more.”

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Kelly Rowland, Method Man go from exes to competitors in ‘Relationship Goals’
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Kelly Rowland and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith in ‘Relationship Goals’ (Amanda Matlovich/Prime)

Kelly Rowland is back with a starring role in Prime Video’s new romantic comedy Relationship Goals. She plays Leah Caldwell, a TV producer on the verge of making history as the first female showrunner of a top New York morning show. Kelly tells ABC Audio it was important for her to portray a career-driven woman because representation matters and can give people hope.

Kelly says there are many women in her own life who are trying to figure out the balance between their careers and love. “I think that for some, it’s like, well I have to do this first and … that first before I can fall in love, before I can have the relationship.”

Kelly says the fact that her character reflects “so many women … where they wanna be, where they are” is powerful. “To see it portrayed on screen is a beautiful thing,” she says, “because then [they] know it’s attainable.”

In the film, just as Leah is on the brink of breaking barriers at work, she learns she’s up against Jarrett Roy — played by Method Man — an ex who she’s now forced to work with. As the two butt heads and work through the tension, Method Man hopes people root for what rom-com fans love most: a beautiful love story.

“I just hope this film leaves people rooting for this relationship between Jared and Leah,” he says, noting that was his reaction to the film.

“[I was] rooting for these guys to the point where if one of them gets angry at the other, I’m going to feel uncomfortable and I’m not even in the relationship,” he jokes. “I want people to root for this couple like that, like they want to see them make it to the point where it reflects on their relationship and they … go out there and make something work for them.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya shares a dark secret with Robert Pattinson in the official trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new trailer shows off what that “unexpected twist” may be. During a drinking game with their friends, who are played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, everyone shares what they consider to be the worst thing they’ve ever done. While the group laughs at most of the confessions, what Zendaya’s Emma admits to gives them all pause.

“How can you even trust her?” Haim’s character says to Pattinson’s Charlie afterward, who then calls her out for being hypocritical.

“Emma, true love is complicated. It’s about acceptance. Radical acceptance,” Charlie says later in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Emma asking, “Why are you acting like you’ve never done anything bad?”

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

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‘Avatar’ sequel kicks ‘Ash’ at box office once again, crosses billion gross
‘Avatar’ sequel kicks ‘Ash’ at box office once again, crosses $1 billion gross
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Happy New Year from Pandora: Avatar: Fire and Ash is the first #1 movie of 2026.

James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi sequel spends a third week on top of the box office, taking in another $40 million over the first weekend of the new year, according to Box Office Mojo. On Sunday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the threequel had passed the $1 billion mark globally.

Another Disney billion-dollar grosser, Zootopia 2, remained at #2, bringing in another $19 million, while Sydney Sweeney‘s The Housemaid rose to #3, earning just under $15 million.

Timothée Chalamet‘s ping pong drama Marty Supreme was #4, taking in $12.6 million. Having grossed $56 million in North America so far, it’s among the best-performing movies ever released by independent studio A24, known for films like The Brutalist, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $40 million
2. Zooptopia 2 — $19 million
3. The Housemaid –– $14.9 million
4. Marty Supreme — $12.6 million
5. Anaconda — $10 million
6. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $8.2 million
7. David — $8 million
8. Song Sung Blue — $5.8 million
9. Wicked: For Good — $3.2 million
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $2.7 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

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