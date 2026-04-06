Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production

Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production

The poster for ‘The Comeback King.’ (Universal Pictures)

The previously untitled original comedy from Judd Apatow and Glen Powell now has a title.

The Universal Pictures film will be called The Comeback King. It follows a country western star in free fall. This title announcement comes as production on the movie has started.

Apatow is set to direct and produce the film, which Powell will star in and also produce. The pair wrote the movie’s script together.

Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias and Li Jin Hao will also star.

Apatow’s relationship with Universal Pictures traces back to his 2005 directorial debut The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He’s also directed Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island for the film studio.

Powell shared a post, which he collaborated on with Apatow, announcing the film’s title on Monday.

“THE COMEBACK KING,” he captioned his post. “Turn it up. Feb 2027.”

The Comeback King arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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