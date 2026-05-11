In brief: Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley to reteam in ‘Hold on to Your Angels’ and more

In brief: Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley to reteam in ‘Hold on to Your Angels’ and more

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are starring in another movie together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hamnet costars will team up once again to star in the upcoming love story Hold on to Your Angels. The film comes from Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin. Set on the edge of South Louisiana, the film follows a couple who “fall in catastrophic love as their crumbling bayou paradise drags them under,” according to its official synopsis …

Jonathan Bailey and Natalie Portman are teaming up for a brand new film. Variety reports the pair will star together in the psychological thriller Pumping Black. Directed by Fresh helmer Mimi Cave, the film will be set in the competitive and cutthroat world of professional cycling …

Will Forte and Tiffany Haddish are joining Eric André in the action-comedy Synergy Systems. Deadline reports the film will mark the directorial debut of writer Toby Harvard. It is set in the near-future and follows a terminally indecisive data analyst who discovers his employer is a front for an apocalyptic doomsday plot …

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Sarah Michelle Gellar shares tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg on anniversary of her death
Sarah Michelle Gellar shares tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg on anniversary of her death
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg arrive at the ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ reunion, part of the 25th annual William S. Paley Television Festival held at the Arclight Cinemas on March 20, 2008, in Hollywood, California. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg one year after her death.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a carousel of photos with Trachtenberg, as well as a lengthy caption paying tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star.

“I’m not sure how it’s been a year. I’m one of the lucky ones who has over 30 years of memories with you. From our first day on set together, to less than a year later, when you were already taller than me,” Gellar wrote.

The actress continued, saying she first worked with Trachtenberg on All My Children and watched her “become a star” in the film Harriet the Spy.

“You were great to my kids. Countless kids bdays you attended even though I’m sure you had somewhere cooler to be,” Gellar wrote. “But most of all, when I think of you, that smile that took up your entire face and brought so much joy to others is what comes to mind.”

Gellar ended her tribute by saying she will never forget Trachtenberg.

“You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers,” Gellar wrote.

Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment on Feb. 26, 2025. She died a natural death at age 39 from complications of diabetes, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office.

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Tyler Perry firefighter drama starring Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci and more coming to Netflix
Tyler Perry firefighter drama starring Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci and more coming to Netflix
Cast of ‘Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke’ begins production in Atlanta (Courtesy of Netflix)

Step aside Chicago Fire and 9-1-1, there’s a new firefighter drama series on the way. Netflix has announced Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke, his latest project as part of his going partnership with the streamer.

Where There’s Smoke will follow the personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters in 16 hourlong episodes, all of which Perry wrote, directed and produced. Helping to bring the story to life are stars Tyler Lepley, Da’Vinci, Mike Merrill, Eltony Williams, Brittany S. Hall, Brock O’Hurn and Karen Obilom, who have all worked on previous Tyler Perry projects, as well as real-life fire captain Joe Hunter, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez and Judi Moon.

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland of Tyler Perry Studios also lend their hand, serving as producers for Where There’s Smoke, which has officially kicked off production in Atlanta.

In the meantime, part 2 of the second season of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is set to make its premiere on March 19.

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Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence welcome shared granddaughter
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence welcome shared granddaughter
Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Eddie Murphy is celebrating a new addition to his family and a special connection with fellow comedian Martin Lawrence.

The actor and comedian shared that his son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ari Skye.

Speaking to E! News over the weekend at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award ceremony in Hollywood, Eddie Murphy said the baby arrived within the past couple of weeks.

“They just had a baby girl,” he told the outlet. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye.”

The birth marks a meaningful milestone for both families, as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence now share a grandchild.

When asked if he had any advice for the new parents, Eddie Murphy kept it candid.

“Oh, you don’t give advice like that,” he said. “You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you.”

Eddie Murphy, who was honored during the ceremony for his decades-long career, also spoke about what matters most to him beyond Hollywood recognition.

“My legacy to me isn’t my work,” the father of 10 said. “My legacy to me is my children. So, that’s my legacy.”

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence tied the knot in May 2025. They first shared news of their pregnancy in February with a social media post featuring a black-and-white photo of Eric Murphy holding Jasmin Lawrence’s baby bump.

Following the announcement, Martin Lawrence shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather.

“My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Watching Jasmin and Eric begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me.”

As of now, the couple has not publicly announced their daughter’s birth.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence also share a long Hollywood history, having starred together in films including Boomerang and Life.

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